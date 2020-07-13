Monday’s Sports

Major League Soccer Nashville SC

NASCAR

Cole Custer saw an opening and, with help from a friend, squeezed through for the most fulfilling moment of his young racing career. Custer became the first rookie regular to win in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years. He surged to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

MLS

Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer’s MLS tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus. Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the competition. FC Dallas had to pull out after ten players, and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

SEC

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday. They discussed the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for the starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

NJCAA

By the end of today, we should know what the National Junior College Athletic Association plans concerning that most sports will not start until January of 2021 at the earliest. In regards to the upcoming academic year, the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council has recommended that a majority of competition move to the spring semester of 2021.

HIGH SCHOOL

Clarksville’s Blue Tigers has lost its head basketball coach. Coach Willie Coulter announced that he is retiring after 41. He ends with over 600 wins.

New Mexico is halting indoor restaurant service, closing state parks to nonresidents, and suspending autumn contact sports at schools. It is in response to surging coronavirus infections within New Mexico and neighboring Texas and Arizona according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.