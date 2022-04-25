NL Athletes Bring Home Area Track and Field Medals

Paris, Texas – Athletes from North Lamar High School competed in the Cedar Hill Area Special Olympics Track meet on April 23. Those returning with medals, beginning front row, are Madison Sikes, first in the

50-meter dash and first in softball throw. In back from left to right, are Jesse Rickman, second in the 100-meter dash and first in Javelin, Lucas McCurry-Porter, first in the 100-meter dash and first in Javelin, Chris Allan, first in 100-meter dash and fifth in softball throw, and Kevin Duncan, second in 100-meter dash and fourth in softball throw. All five athletes will compete at the State Special Olympics which will be held on May 13-15 in San Antonio, Texas.