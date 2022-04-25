Sandlin Header 2022
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Mid America Pet Food Header

NL Athletes Bring Home Area Track and Field Medals

 

Paris, Texas – Athletes from North Lamar High School competed in the Cedar Hill Area Special Olympics Track meet on April 23. Those returning with medals, beginning front row, are Madison Sikes, first in the
50-meter dash and first in softball throw. In back from left to right, are Jesse Rickman, second in the 100-meter dash and first in Javelin, Lucas McCurry-Porter, first in the 100-meter dash and first in Javelin, Chris Allan, first in 100-meter dash and fifth in softball throw, and Kevin Duncan, second in 100-meter dash and fourth in softball throw. All five athletes will compete at the State Special Olympics which will be held on May 13-15 in San Antonio, Texas.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     