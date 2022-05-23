Monday’s Sports

Lee Livesay of Longview, Texas, has won the 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork with a four-day total of 113 pounds, 11 ounces. / Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S.

NBA

Sunday

Warriors (3-0) 109 – Mavericks 100

Monday

Heat (2-1) at Boston Celtics 7:30 pm ABC

Tuesday

Warriors (3-0) at Dallas AA Mavericks

MLB

Sunday

Astros (27-15) 5 – Texas (18-22) 2

Monday

Guardians (17-20) at Houston Astros (26-15) at 7:10 pm

PGA

Justin Thomas hit a shank on the sixth hole and made a 65-foot birdie putt and comeback. Thomas won the Championship on Sunday in the PGA.

FISHING

Lee Livesay of Longview came up with his second consecutive victory on his home waters, fueled by a “junk” spot. The Longview pro turned in a four-day total of 113 pounds, 11 ounces to win the Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork. Livesay caught 32 pounds on Day One and finished just five ounces out of the top spot. A second-round limit of 28-10 then gave him the lead with a four-pound margin over Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho.

HIGH SCHOOL

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

SOFTBALL

5A

Royse City vs. Rock Hill

4A

Bullard vs. Melissa

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. Wakeland

Lone Star vs. Forney

4A

Melissa vs. Spring Hill

Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau

3A

Gunter vs. Sabine

Pottsboro vs. White Oak

2A

Rivercrest vs. Centerville

1A

Union Hill vs. Kennard

Dodd City vs. Abbott