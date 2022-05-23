Monday’s Sports

Lee Livesay of Longview, Texas, has won the 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork with a four-day total of 113 pounds, 11 ounces. / Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S.
NBA
Sunday
Warriors (3-0) 109 – Mavericks 100
Monday
Heat (2-1) at Boston Celtics 7:30 pm ABC
Tuesday
Warriors (3-0) at Dallas AA Mavericks
MLB
Sunday
Astros (27-15) 5 – Texas (18-22) 2
Monday
Guardians (17-20) at Houston Astros (26-15) at 7:10 pm
PGA
Justin Thomas hit a shank on the sixth hole and made a 65-foot birdie putt and comeback. Thomas won the Championship on Sunday in the PGA.
FISHING
Lee Livesay of Longview came up with his second consecutive victory on his home waters, fueled by a “junk” spot. The Longview pro turned in a four-day total of 113 pounds, 11 ounces to win the Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork. Livesay caught 32 pounds on Day One and finished just five ounces out of the top spot. A second-round limit of 28-10 then gave him the lead with a four-pound margin over Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho.
HIGH SCHOOL
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm
SOFTBALL
5A
Royse City vs. Rock Hill
4A
Bullard vs. Melissa
3A
Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon
BASEBALL
5A
Lufkin vs. Wakeland
Lone Star vs. Forney
4A
Melissa vs. Spring Hill
Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau
3A
Gunter vs. Sabine
Pottsboro vs. White Oak
2A
Rivercrest vs. Centerville
1A
Union Hill vs. Kennard
Dodd City vs. Abbott