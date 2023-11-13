MORRIS COUNTY JOINS OPPOSITION TO   CONTROVERSIAL MARVIN NICHOLS RESERVOIR 

Press Release from Preserve Northeast Texas – Stop Marvin Nichols

NORTHEAST TEXAS (November 13, 2023) — Morris County Commissioners have unanimously passed a resolution opposing the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir. Morris joins both Red River and Cass counties in formalizing their opposition to the project, which has been discussed for decades but has moved closer to development in recent years.

“Marvin Nichols would take more than 200,000 acres of private land out of the hands of hardworking Texans,” said Jim Thompson, a member of the Preserve Northeast Texas Steering Committee. “This reservoir would rob Northeast Texans of land, valuable jobs, and precious water resources, devastating our region’s economy and

especially our timber industry, the region’s leading economic driver. I am so proud to see the growing opposition by our local elected officials to this outdated, unnecessary project and am grateful to Morris County for sending a strong message of opposition to Marvin Nichols.”

This opposition comes as the Texas Water Development Board is conducting a feasibility review of Marvin Nichols. The Texas Legislature has required the Board to review the reservoir in what some view as a step toward ending the project. Texans can weigh in on Marvin Nichols through December 1, 2023, by visiting: https://bit.ly/NoMarvinNichols.

The proposed reservoir would be located on the main stem of the Sulphur River and would flood more than 66,000 acres of heritage farmland, hardwood forest and wetlands in Northeast Texas to pipe water 150 miles to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. An additional 130,000 acres would be taken from private ownership to mitigate wildlife habitat losses created by the reservoir. Thousands of Texans will be forced to sell their lands, some of which has been in their families since the 1800s.

Rather than look into viable solutions through conservation efforts and existing reservoirs, North Texas water planners chose to propose the reservoir to meet their projected water demands. The target date for completion has recently been moved forward in the State Water Plan from 2070 to 2050 at a projected cost of at least $4.4 billion.

To learn more about the proposed water project, visit PreserveNortheastTexas.org. The organization’s website offers downloadable information for advocates, in addition to tips on how others can get involved to oppose the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir.