TxDOT Honors Daingerfield Worker

Group photo from left to right: TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams, TxDOT Chief Engineer Lance Simmons, TxDOT Deputy Executive Directors Brian Barth & Brandye Hendrickson, Extra Mile Award recipient Elton Bolden, Texas Transportation Commissioner W. Alvin New, Texas Transportation Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” G. Meade III and Texas A&M Board of Regents Chairman Bill Mahomes

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District announced that Daingerfield Maintenance Equipment Operator Elton Bolden received a 2023 Extra Mile Award. Bolden, an 18-year TxDOT veteran, was presented the award last month at the 97th Annual Transportation Short Course in College Station. TxDOT presents the Extra Mile Award to workers who have helped save a life or prevented a situation from becoming life-threatening.

Maintenance Equipment Operator Elton Bolden

While waiting to move equipment earlier this year, a vehicle hit Bolden’s trailer and burst into flames. Bolden immediately jumped into action to rescue the motorist from the fire. “I knew whoever was in the vehicle had to be hurt,” Bolden said. “I was wearing my seat belt and was okay, but it shook me up.” Bolden’s quick, courageous actions helped save the driver’s life.

“Elton acted quickly and demonstrated courage and selflessness,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells. “I am proud of the way he reacted to this serious situation. He is a wonderful example of the caring, dedicated people of the TxDOT family.”

