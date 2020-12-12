Paris ISD – Sports

Due to the state band competition, we have moved our girls’ soccer scrimmage from Tuesday (Dec 15) to Thursday (Dec 17).

New dates and times:

We will play at Sulphur Springs High School on Thursday (Dec 17). The JV plays at 5:30, and the Varsity plays at 7:15 pm.

Wildcat Baseball Store is Open

For those of you who missed it, the Wildcat Baseball store is back open. Pickup is at Screen Graphics! The store closes on Sunday (Dec 13), and orders will be in before Christmas.

https://stores.inksoft.com/paris_high_baseball/shop/home