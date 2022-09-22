MPHS – Sports

Front row (L to R): Tenley Marshall and Kennedy Jones

Back row (L to R): Aubrey Canton, Gracie Rodriguez, Asia Salters, Khiya Bolton, Coach Taylor Bernal, Ava McCrumby, and Maliyah Hammons

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant Junior High volleyball team wins the Mount Vernon tournament.

The Mount Pleasant Junior High 7th grade “A” team won the Mount Vernon Junior High Volleyball tournament on Saturday, September 17. The Lady Tigers defeated Mount Vernon and Pittsburg. They were down 0-9 in the last set vs. Pittsburg but managed to fight back from that deficit to claim the championship. They are currently 4-3 for the season.

“Our motto for this year is ‘No Excuses’,” said coach Crystal Jackson-James. “We believe that sports teach them character, it teaches them to play by the rules, and it teaches them to know what it feels like to win and lose. It teaches them about life. It is a special group of ladies and the bright future for Mount Pleasant Girl’s athletics.”

Jackson-James, Taylor Bernal, Keith Shelton, and Genesis Alvarez are the MPJH volleyball team’s coaches.