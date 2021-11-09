MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cheerleaders place 3rd in the competition

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders competed in the NCA North Dallas Regional in Rockwall on Nov 7. In the Game Day Coed Varsity division, the cheerleaders placed first as band chant, outscoring some 6A teams, and received a perfect score in visual appeal in the fight song. Overall, the MPHS cheerleaders finished third in their division.

MPHS cheer will compete again on Nov 14 at the UCA North Texas Regional in Lewisville. Karissa Lopez and Shanta Lockett coach the MPHS Cheerleaders.

P.E. WALLACE MIDDLE SCHOOL

2ND Six weeks “A” Honor Roll

Fifth Grade: Josue Aguilar Banegas, Ella Anderson, Jake Anderson, Zaydee Banda, Titus Byrd, Caleb Carr, Emylee Chappell, Julian Chavez, Malori Chism, Ian Crockett, Daisy Diaz, Luz Estrada Carrillo, Alonso Francisco-Barboza, Luis Garcia Diaz, Luz Gil, Caroline Goates, Aubree Hawkins, Nayeli Hernandez, Julian Herrera, Cullen Hunnicutt, Sage Jordan, Aaron Klump, Cristal Leyva, Alexander Leyva Dorantes, April Lozano, Juliet Luna, Bella Luna Mendoza, Anthony Macareno, Kaley Magallon, Sydney Martin, Anahi Martinez, Emilee Martinez, Ana Martinez Zelaya, Corbin May, Drason McDaniel, Julian Mendoza, Ricardo Moreno, Gissel Navarro, Siya Patel, Jassy Pena Petatan, Adriana Perez, Janely Pina, Isaac Ramirez-Puente, Miller Ray, Heymar Rivera, Aaron Robles, Aaron Salazar, Kaiser Sheppard, Aileen Sorto, Jayanna Townlin-Crow, A’leejiah Washington, Dax Weatherly, Evelyn Yanez, Brian Yepez, Maritza Zermeno, Zoe Zuniga

Sixth Grade: Alexander Andrade, Vanessa Aspeitia, Jayden Baker, Maria Beltran Regalado, Marley Broach, Makinna Brown, Samuel Carroll, Alexa Castaneda, Homero Castillo DeLaTorre, Yaretzi Clavel, Emily Crabb, Yair Cruz, Trisha Easley, George Fite IV, Isabella Furnish, Blakely Garrett, Jose Gonzalez, Jan Hernandez, Mario Hernandez, Kennedy Jones, Kodi Laster, Tenley Marshall, Aileen Martinez, Ivan Martinez, Noah McMinn, Landry McPeters, Kianna Mickens, Leslie Morones, Yadira Perez Jacobo, Yaretzi Prado, Daxton Price, Angela Ramirez Moreno, Jayden Rios, Uriel Rosales, Riley Rosewell, Orlando Sanchez, Kolter Silman, Tony Telles Ayala, Erick Torres, Valeria Vera Cortez, Aaron Waldrep