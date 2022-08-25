MPISD – News

Present for the Pleasant Smiles Dental donation was (L to R) MPHS Principal Craig Bailey, Dr. Rehan Shahid, Dr. Husnain Shahid, and Anna Shahid, holding Ibrahim Shahid.

Pleasant Smiles Dental donates to Mount Pleasant High School .

Pleasant Smiles Dental recently donated to the general fund at Mount Pleasant High School. Dr. Rehan Shahid and Dr. Husnain Shahid, both MPHS graduates, are the owners of Pleasant Smiles Dental, Omaha Family Dental, and recently acquired Gladewater Family Dental in Gladewater.

Dr. Rehan Shahid, DDS, MS, MBA, graduated at the top of his class at MPHS in 2012. He earned his Bachelor’s in Biology and Master’s in Health Care Administration at the University of Texas at Dallas, attended the UT Health School of Dentistry, then earned an MBA at Texas A&M-Texarkana. Dr. Husnain Shahid, DDS, is the Valedictorian of the MPHS Class of 2013. He graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas and the Texas A&M College of Dentistry.

“We’re both hometown boys and were raised in the Mount Pleasant community and school district,” said Dr. Husnain Shahid. “We appreciate all of the teachers and school faculty as they’ve been the ones who have really shaped us and helped us get to where we are today. So, we’d like to give back to the school, and hopefully, one day, we can make an impact on someone’s life like the MPHS school system has made in our lives. We look forward to continuing to be involved with giving back to our community and making a positive impact.”