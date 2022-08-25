Thursday’s Sports

Vanessa Bryant – AP

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (57-67) 16 – Rockies (54-71) 4

Astros (80-45) 5 – Twins (62-60) 3

Thursday

Twins at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Rangers – Idle

NBA

Kobe Bryant’s widow was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing gruesome photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter, and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. The nine jurors unanimously agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress. She quietly cried as they read the verdict.

NFL

Thursday

Packers at Kansas City Chiefs 7:00 pm NFL NET

49ers at Houston Texans 7:15 pm Prime Video

Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship, then a Hall of Fame broadcaster who brought football into the homes of millions on the iconic HBO show “Inside the NFL. has died. Dawson had had prostate cancer and quadruple heart bypass surgery over the years. He had been in hospice care since Aug. 12. Len Dawson was 87.

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn left hamstring in Wednesday’s practice that could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ governing body, the Tribal Council, signed a resolution this week asking Port Neches-Groves ISD to stop using its mascot. The Indians mascot has a logo emblazoned on the front of the high school and the school’s online pages and social media, as typical of most school districts. The Tribe calls the district’s use of the logo disparaging and denigrating.

Thursday 8-25-22

PJH Volleyball, Ladycats vs. Sulphur Springs at PJH gym at 4:30.

Friday 8-26-22

Wildcat Football vs. Celina at Wildcat Stadium, kick-off at 7:30.

It will be Senior Night for the Wildcats. Parents of the seniors, please meet at the North End by the fieldhouse.

Saturday 8-27-22

Cross Country travels to Avery, and the meet begins at 8:00 am at High School and Junior High.

FALL LEAGUE

Hopkins County Girls Softball Association’s Fall Season is about to kick off. Sign-ups are going on now and will end Sunday, Sept. 4. Sign-up forms and drop-off boxes are located at Field House Sports and Hibbett’s in Sulphur Springs. Anyone with questions or concerns can email hcgsa@hotmail.com.