MPISD – News

National Qualifiers: MPHS FBLA National Qualifiers (L to R) Olivia Reed, Kiara Rundles, Javier Vasquez, Madison Carpenter, Anthony Orellana, Eli Rider, Natalie Crockett, Hope Powell, Reese Ball, Advisor John Whitten – Not pictured: Madeline Plascencia and Sophie Greco

Greco: State Area IV Vice President Sophie Greco, and Advisor John Whitten

Amin Hernandez: Area VI Parliamentarian, Gopi Amin (left), and Area VI President, Angelina Hernandez (right)

Ball: MPHS Who’s Who award recipient, Reese Ball, and Advisor John Whitten

MPHS Future Business Leaders of America students advance to Nationals

Fifty-five Mount Pleasant High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members competed at the State Leadership Conference in Galveston on March 22-24, with 11 students qualifying for Nationals and one additional student named an alternate.

Those that are advancing to Nationals, their events, and their places at state include:

American Enterprise Project: Madeline Plascencia, Kiara Rundles, and Javier Vasquez (2nd place)

Broadcast Journalism: Madison Carpenter, Anthony Orellana, and Elijah Rider (1st place)

Healthcare Administration: Natalie Crockett (1st place)

Future Business Leader: Hope Powell (4th place)

Hospitality and Event Management: Reese Ball, Sophie Greco, and Olivia Reed (4th place)

Client Service: Mea Banda (alternate—5th place)

In addition, the following students advanced to state finals in their respective events:

Data Analysis: Oscar Castellanos, Joel Palacios, and Andrew Perez

Intro to Public Speaking: Gopi Amin

Mobile App Development: Abby Phelan, Yahaira Pina, and Jose Fuentes

Social Media Strategies: Genesis Aguilar, Estefani Garcia, and Cecilia Phan

They recognized Mount Pleasant High School as the most significant FBLA chapter in Area 6. Junior, Sophie Greco, was elected State Area IV Vice President, the second state officer in MPHS chapter history. Junior, Angelina Hernandez, was recognized as Area VI President, and sophomore Gopi Amin as Area VI Parliamentarian. They named senior Reese Ball Who’s Who for the Mount Pleasant High School chapter. And Chapter Advisor, John Whitten, was recognized for his service to the Board of Directors.

“We had another banner year at state with 11 students advancing to Nationals, including taking first place in two different events,” said Whitten. “Our students are going up against schools of all sizes, including many larger districts, but they still showed their resiliency to compete against the highest competition.”

Whitten continued, “Our students have been working since October preparing for this moment and to see their hopes and hard work come to fruition brings such satisfaction to me as an advisor. The work that the students have put in has resulted in them being rewarded with experiencing FBLA Nationals in Atlanta. Expectations are high for students, and I am so proud of all of those that competed and looking forward to seeing what our national qualifiers can accomplish.”

The FBLA National Leadership Conference is June 25-July 1, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. MPHS FBLA advisors are John Whitten, Shanta Lockett, and Brian Williams.