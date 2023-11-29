MPISD – News

MPHS FBLA Advisors and Officers (L to R) Advisor John Whitten, Reporter Harley Martin, Vice President Gopi Amin, Reporter Kate Ball, Co-President Sophie Greco, Senior Representative Kiara Rundles, Treasurer Hope Powell, Parliamentarian Xitlaly Sanchez, Advisor Shanta Lockett

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS FBLA Officers attend National Fall Leadership Conference

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) officers attended the FBLA National Fall Leadership Conference at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas on November 17-18. Students represented the FBLA from across the South and Midwest and states as far north as New York and as far west as Arizona.

After the Opening Ceremony on Friday, MPHS participants attended an Officer Leadership Lab in the morning, where they learned various icebreakers and leadership activities and met and networked with FBLA members from other states. In the afternoon, officers chose to attend either Cracking the Code, which provided students with the necessary skills to succeed in FBLA, or Business World, where students created a product and marketed it to judges.

On the second day of the conference, students attended two workshops presented by Area VI State Vice President and Mount Pleasant Co-Chapter President Sophie Greco and other Texas State Officers, including Team Building 101 and Interview Strategies. The officers finished their day in a third session, Save Time and Money Today on Your Getaway, covering making travel smooth and affordable.

MPHS FBLA Advisors, John Whitten and Shanta Lockett and FBLA Middle-Level Advisors Dana Armstrong and Daisy Banda attended an Advisor Academy. Advisors learned about competitive event changes, self-paced learning for students, and chapter leadership strategies.

FBLA Middle-Level chapters at Wallace Middle School, Mount Pleasant Junior High, and Mount Pleasant High School will begin competing to advance to the 2024 state and national conferences in January.