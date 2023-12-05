MPISD – News

Sophie Greco, MPHS Heisman High School campus winner

MPHS senior named Heisman High School winner

Mount Pleasant High School senior Sophie Greco is the MPHS school winner of the 2023 Heisman High School Scholarship program. Greco is Captain of the Lady Tiger Golf and MPHS Swim teams. They named her to the Academic All-State Swim team as a junior. She is currently the Area 6 State Vice President and the Co-President of the MPHS chapter of FBLA, Vice President of the National Honor Society, and a member of the Student Council. She is also the Captain of the UIL Spelling team and Co-Captain of the Ready Writing team. This year, she received a National Rural and Small Town and National Hispanic Scholar award from the College Board and was named All School Girl by the MPHS faculty. She is the daughter of Dr. Anthony and Ana Greco.

The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most significant victories happen not only on the field but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference daily, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.

To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2024, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in their school and community.

Rolston Morton and Clayton Miller | Kamen and Khloe Dunn | Gunner and Karlee Rodgers

MPHS anglers close out the fall season on Lake Tawakoni

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team finished the fall season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Tawakoni on Saturday, December 2.

First, for the Tigers, Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton’s team placed 19th out of 145 boats, with four fish weighing 9.51 lbs. Gunner and Karlee Rodgers’ team came in 76th with one fish weighing 1.82 lbs. And just behind, the Kamen and Khloe Dunn team were 79th with one fish weighing 1.71 lbs. Donald Cole and Blake Humber competed for the Tigers but could not reel in a fish.

The team will take a break until February 2024, when they will have two more opportunities to advance to the regional tournament in April.

MPJH Cheerleaders win Crandall cheer competition

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Cheerleaders participated in their first season competition at Crandall Middle School on Saturday, December 2. In the Junior High division, MPJH defeated seven schools to claim the team championship, eight points ahead of second place. In addition, they won Best Band Chant and Best Fight Song and had the second-highest score in Crowd Leading.

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Cheer squad will compete again this Sunday, December 10, at the Dallas NCA State of Texas Championship. MPJH Cheer is under the direction of Hallie Posey.