MPISD – Sports

Rolston Morton and Clayton Miller | Kamen and Khloe Dunn | Gunner and Karlee RodgersContact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS anglers close out the fall season on Lake Tawakoni

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team finished the fall season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Tawakoni on Saturday, December 2.

First, for the Tigers, Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton’s team placed 19th out of 145 boats, with four fish weighing 9.51 lbs. Gunner and Karlee Rodgers’ team came in 76th with one fish weighing 1.82 lbs. And just behind, the Kamen and Khloe Dunn team were 79th with one fish weighing 1.71 lbs. Donald Cole and Blake Humber competed for the Tigers but could not reel in a fish.

The team will take a break until February 2024, when they will have two more opportunities to advance to the regional tournament in April.

MPJH Cheerleaders win Crandall cheer competition

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Cheerleaders participated in their first season competition at Crandall Middle School on Saturday, December 2. In the Junior High division, MPJH defeated seven schools to claim the team championship, eight points ahead of second place. In addition, they won Best Band Chant and Best Fight Song and had the second-highest score in Crowd Leading.

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Cheer squad will compete again this Sunday, December 10, at the Dallas NCA State of Texas Championship. MPJH Cheer is under the direction of Hallie Posey.