MPISD – News

Mickens Peace Poster: Mickens’ piece “Dare to Dream” / Kianna Mickens (left) with Mount Pleasant Junior High art teacher Blanca Meeks

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant Junior High student’s poster advances to state

Mount Pleasant Junior High School art students recently participated in the annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Lions Club. The contest was open to students ages 11-13, and the theme for 2023-2024 was “Dare to Dream.” Forty-five MPJH art students submitted pieces for judging in an interschool contest, with ten selected. At a Lion’s Club meeting in early October, thirty pieces from students in Mount Pleasant, Chapel Hill, Harts Bluff, and local homeschools were on display at the Mount Pleasant Country Club for judging by club members. Kianna Mickens, an eighth grader from Mount Pleasant Junior High, won the contest and a $100 prize.

Mickens’ piece then moved on to the district level, where she placed first out of four district entries. They will award Mickens another $100 prize for winning the district, and her piece advances for judging at the state level. When asked about the inspiration behind her piece, Mickens said, “The drawing shows a student’s art coming to life with encouragement from their teacher.”

Blanca Meeks teaches MPJH art.