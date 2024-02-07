Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Denny’s Paris Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

MPISD – News

(L to R) Front row: Emileigh Hobbs, Hope Powell, Alivia Newman, Aaliyah Gholston, Mattie Merriman / Back row: Clayton Miller, Preston Arnold, Joey Dunn

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Choir members advance to UIL State

Twenty-four Mount Pleasant High School Choir members competed at the Regional UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest in Marshall on Saturday, February 3. Eight of those earned first-division ratings, and five MPHS soloists have advanced to the State contest. To qualify for the state solo and ensemble contest, a student must score a “1” on a Class 1 piece, the most difficult to memorize and perform.

MPHS state solo qualifiers include seniors Clayton Miller and Hope Powell, junior Alivia Newman, and sophomores Emileigh Hobbs and Mattie Merriman. Also receiving first-division ratings were junior Joey Dunn and sophomores Preston Arnold and Aaliyah Gholston.

The state contest will be on the weekend of May 25 and 27 in Austin. Nancy Vines directs the MPHS Choir with accompaniment provided by Deanna Warren.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved