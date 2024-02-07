MPISD – News

(L to R) Front row: Emileigh Hobbs, Hope Powell, Alivia Newman, Aaliyah Gholston, Mattie Merriman / Back row: Clayton Miller, Preston Arnold, Joey Dunn

MPHS Choir members advance to UIL State

Twenty-four Mount Pleasant High School Choir members competed at the Regional UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest in Marshall on Saturday, February 3. Eight of those earned first-division ratings, and five MPHS soloists have advanced to the State contest. To qualify for the state solo and ensemble contest, a student must score a “1” on a Class 1 piece, the most difficult to memorize and perform.

MPHS state solo qualifiers include seniors Clayton Miller and Hope Powell, junior Alivia Newman, and sophomores Emileigh Hobbs and Mattie Merriman. Also receiving first-division ratings were junior Joey Dunn and sophomores Preston Arnold and Aaliyah Gholston.

The state contest will be on the weekend of May 25 and 27 in Austin. Nancy Vines directs the MPHS Choir with accompaniment provided by Deanna Warren.