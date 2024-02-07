Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Feb. 7

By Butch Burney

Time is almost out to get your tickets for the 97th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet that will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “Sweethearts,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

At the banquet, we will recognize the people and businesses who make Hopkins County the best place to live and work. We will be giving out such awards as Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Educators of the Year, Small and Large Business of the Year and others.

Social networking and a cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with food service at 6:30, and awards beginning at 7 p.m.

You can reserve your seat for $30 per person or get a table for 10 for $500. The tables include preferential seating and name displays, as well as video recognition at the banquet.

For more information, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Romantic Dinner

Celebrate your love with a romantic evening of dinner and music, hosted by Haystacks, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. The reservation will include a three-course dinner for two with choice of entrée and includes dessert, a single rose for your sweetheart, live music produced by Mike and Enola’s Sentimental Journey with Friends and photos by Vosh Graphix. There is limited seating.

Cost is $150 per couple. Contact Haystacks to reserve a spot.

Joy of Hope

Joy of Hope, Inc., will have a Concert Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday. Feb. 16, at Central Baptist Church. Admission is $20 and proceeds go to Joy of Hope, Inc., which is a ministry to the blind, visually impaired, diabetics and others will skills needed to live independently.

In concert will be the Erwins and the DeVore Family.

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Get your bacon on at the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Civic Cener. Cost is $8 per person (children under 6 eat free). It includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, coffee, milk and juice. The funds will benefit local charitable programs.

Dr. Michael Johnson on Stage

Community Players Inc. is proud to present an extraordinary evening of solo performance featuring acclaimed author and humorist, Dr. Michael Johnson, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. With a career spanning over 20 years, Dr. Johnson has captivated audiences across America and Canada through his wit, humor, and wisdom.

No tickets are needed, but donations are accepted.

Directories

Work is finishing on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, is contacting businesses to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

If your business wants to be in the directory, please make sure your membership is current. Only current members will be included in the directory. If you’re unsure, please contact the chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.