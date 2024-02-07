ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
What’s In Your Math Book?

There is a group of 30 current and former employees of Rector A. Jones Middle School in Florence, KY, that people are talking about. They were the winners of a $1 million Powerball jackpot. The “Jones 30,″ as they call themselves, claimed their winnings after carpooling to the Kentucky Lottery office after work on Tuesday. The group’s organizer, a retired math teacher, says she realized the day after Saturday’s drawing that their lottery ticket matched the five white balls but not the Powerball number. The group has played the same numbers weekly since 2019. The “Jones 30” each take home $24,000 after taxes. The organizer said she hid the winning numbers on page 200 of a math book. She said no one was going to open a math book.

