MPISD – News

Pictured: members of the 2023-2024 MPHS UIL Academic team
MPHS UIL competes at Sulphur Springs
The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team completed its final push toward the district at the Judy Tipping Memorial UIL Invitational Meet at Sulphur Springs High School on February 16-17. It was the last meeting for the entire academic team before spring break, with the district meeting scheduled for April 6 in Hallsville.
Full results include:
Calculator Applications (2nd place team)
9th grade: Karen Sandate 4th
10th grade: Julian Chancellor 2nd
11th grade: Luke Thurman 1st, Yahaira Piña 3rd, Tanner Marshall 3rd, Gopi Amin 6th
12th grade: Clinton DeBord 1st
Overall: Clinton DeBord 2nd, Luke Thurman 5th
Mathematics (2nd place team)
10th grade: Julian Chancellor 6th
11th grade: Yahaira Piña 1st, Luke Thurman 2nd, Gopi Amin 3rd, Tanner Marshall 5th, Samuel Chappell 5th
12th grade: Clinton DeBord 2nd
Overall: Clinton DeBord 4th, Yahaira Piña 5th
Spelling (2nd place team) Sophie Greco 1st, Brissia Alvarez 4th
Number Sense
11th grade: Luke Thurman 3rd, Tanner Marshall 5th, Gopi Amin 6th, Samuel Chappell 6th
12th grade: Andrew Guerette 5th, Ethan Sanchez 6th
Science
10th grade: Vanessa Sampson 6th
11th grade: Luke Thurman 5th
Current Events Angelina Hernandez 1st
Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking Lesly Flores 1st
Informative Extemporaneous Speaking Angelina Hernandez 1st, Sabrina Otero 3rd, Raquel Garza 4th
Lincoln Douglas Debate Angelina Hernandez 1st, Natalia Aspeitia 4th, Raquel Garza 6th
Journalism
Copy Editing: Brissia Alvarez 3rd, Evelyn Hernandez 5th
News Writing: Idania Castanon 6th
Feature Writing: Idania Castanon 5th, Noemy Dorantes 6th
Headline Writing: Celeste Landin 5th
Ready Writing Sophie Greco 2nd
Gina Crouch, UIL Coordinator, Spelling and Current Events; Osias Hernandez, Math, Calculator, and Computer Science; Gabrielle Robbins, Literary Criticism and Ready Writing; David Clark, Accounting and Social Studies, Lara Martin, Debate, John Whitten Journalism, Kim Cox, Journalism, Larry Russell, Science, Randy Ballard, Number Sense, and Misty McCrumby, Extemp, Prose, and Poetry coach the teams.
Nursery/Landscape Team (L to R) Michelle Ramirez, Jeseth Monreal, Xitlaly Sanchez, Ana Bonilla
Veterinary Science Team (L to R) Genevieve Rubio, Bowdrie Priefert, Lakyn Fortenberry
MPHS FFA teams compete in Daingerfield
Mount Pleasant High School FFA members competed at the Daingerfield Invitational CDE contest held at Daingerfield High School on Monday, February 19, competing in the Nursery/Landscape division and in Veterinary Science.
MPHS Nursery/Landscape team members Michelle Ramirez, Jeseth Monreal, Xitlaly Sanchez, and Ana Bonilla placed 4th for the first time competing in the event. For this event, students must take a written exam, identify plant materials and tools standard to the industry, and evaluate groups of plants and landscape designs.
The Veterinary Science team of Genevieve Rubio, Bowdrie Priefert, and Lakyn Fortenberry came in 10th place at their first meet. In this event, students take a written exam, take a separate math application exam, identify animal breeds, equipment, and anatomy, and demonstrate veterinary skills.
“I am so proud of these two teams. This was their first time ever to compete in these events,” said Advisor Susie Hearron. “They are working and studying very hard.”
The Daingerfield contest was one of several planned invitational contests for team members to compete and prepare for the Area 6 FFA Career Development Event (CDE) on April 15-16.