MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant ISD Winter Guards place at Pine Tree contest .

All four MPISD Winter Guard teams traveled to the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) contest at Pine Tree High School in Longview on Saturday, February 24. Forty-five teams representing schools from North Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma competed in eleven different divisions.

The Varsity team placed first in the National A division, two points ahead of the second-place team. Mount Pleasant JVA also placed first in the National A division, almost six points ahead of second place. Mount Pleasant JVB placed second in the Regional A JV division. The Mount Pleasant Junior Guard placed fourth in the Cadet division, less than a point behind third place.

The Varsity and JVA teams will compete at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Austin Regional at Glenn High School in Leander on March 2. The Mount Pleasant High School Colorguard program is under the direction of Darryl Pemberton, and Peyton McClendon leads the Mount Pleasant Junior Guard.

Lady Tiger golfer places second in Longview.

The Lady Tigers played at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on Monday, February 26. On the hot, windy day, sophomore Kylee Strickland led the Lady Tigers with an 81, suitable for a tie for second place. Senior Sophie Greco shot a 101, and junior Kate Ball finished with a 114. The Lady Tigers will play their last rounds before spring break at Hideaway Lake Golf Club on Monday, March 4. Benny Blaser coaches MPHS golf.

MPHS Electrical Technology students advance to state

Mount Pleasant High School Electrical Technology students competed in the SkillsUSA District competition on Friday, February 9, at Princeton High School. After closing ceremonies on Saturday, February 17, at Wylie High School, MPHS will send ten students to the state contest, including one in two different events. Three students will compete individually in the Construction Wiring category, while three teams will present their Electrical Exhibits.

In the Construction Wiring competition, MPHS swept the top three spots, with seniors Jason Barrientos placing first, Ethan Sanchez placing second, and junior Hector Salazar coming in third. They require competitors to complete a written test, a practical conduit bending exercise, and hands-on installation of a conduit system, cabling system, and wiring devices. Finally, working from drawings and specification sheets, competitors must install an electrical system standard in most residential and light commercial projects.

All three MPHS teams earned blue ribbons in the Electrical Exhibit competition and advanced to state. In this category, each exhibit must have a notebook that contains the electrical working drawings, a detailed description of the work done by the students in paragraph form, a write-up with a list of materials, current receipts, any materials donated, steps followed in completing the exhibit, and the students’ resumes. The exhibit must meet the industry standard for creativity and neatness, be judged on the degree of difficulty, and comply with the 2023 National Electrical Code.

The team of Barrientos and Bryan Valle earned a blue ribbon and advanced to state with their Commercial Wiring Exhibit. Barrientos and Valle built a replica of what you typically find in commercial construction using metal studs and wired the structure according to the 2023 National Electrical Code.

The team of Kevin Ayala, Jaime Bello, Alfredo Pineda, and Luis Rojo earned a blue ribbon and advanced to state for their Residential Wiring Exhibit. The team installed a wireless hub, donated by Jason Jetton at Elliott Electric, that allows homeowners to control lighting and monitor the electrical system from an app on their phone.

The team of Estrella Betancourt and Angel Barboza earned a blue ribbon and advanced to the state for their Residential Wiring Exhibit. The lighting installed in their exhibit can change colors, be set to change with beats of music, come on when it senses motion, and turn off after a period of inactivity.

In addition, senior Osmar Galindo was named a Voting Delegate for District 5 and will be involved in choosing SkillsUSA Leadership for the 2024-2025 year. The SkillsUSA Texas Leadership and Skills Conference is in Corpus Christi on April 3-6. Tim Davis is the MPHS Electrical program instructor.

MPISD students win awards at Region 8 Science Fair

On Thursday, February 8, seventeen students representing Brice, Corprew, Fowler, Sims, Wallace, and Mount Pleasant Junior High competed in the Region VIII ESC Science and Invention Fair. Students conducted research, created their displays on their own time, and had five minutes to explain their projects and findings to the judges. Projects could be Behavioral/Biological, including studying plants, molds, fungi, bacteria, human and animal responses to the environment, or Chemical/Physical, which would review the physical and chemical changes in matter. They could also submit an original invention to solve a real problem, satisfy a need, be practical and marketable, and include using the Scientific Method.

In the Inventions Fair, Corprew fourth grader Aryana Knieriem placed third with her invention, “Roy G. Biv the Robot.” Knieriem sought to create a robotic system to retrieve necessary items for those who are disabled or impaired by using colors as the primary attribute for retrieval.

In the fourth-grade Chemical/Physical category, Kate Cluley from Sims placed first with her project, “Money Ball.” Cluley tested three different footballs from various price points to determine if price affected the quality.

In the fifth-grade Chemical/Physical category, Jake Jones placed first with “How Weight Affects Paper Airplane Flight.” Jones constructed his very own launcher to eliminate all other factors that could affect the flight of paper airplanes and conducted over one hundred trials, discovering that added weight slowed the flight of paper airplanes.

In the sixth-grade Behavioral/Biological category, Mahir Estrada placed first with his “Counting Sheep & Sleepy Drinks” project. Estrada investigated how different beverages and the amount of sugar affect how quickly a person goes to sleep. Ultimately, Estrada found the old wives’ tale true: if you can’t sleep, have a glass of milk.

In the sixth-grade Chemical/Physical category, Piper Hearron placed fifth with her project “Got Toxins,” which compared the harmful chemicals found in candles from big chain companies versus locally owned small businesses. Hearron discovered that the big chain candles had many more toxins than the small business candles.

Zoe Zuniga placed third in the seventh-grade Behavioral/Biological category, and Katie Snyder placed fourth. Using a sound wave amplifier she built, Zuniga’s “Sound Waves” project tested sound waves using powdered substances. Snyder’s “Nothing but Net” project tested different basketball shooting methods for accuracy, comparing a chin shot to a chest shot.

In the seventh-grade Chemical/Physical category, Lia Contreras placed second with her “DNA From a Strawberry” project. Contreras explored the structure of DNA and how you use it to make up living organisms.

Additional participants included Carter Chavez from E.C. Brice, Mallory Mancera from Vivian Fowler, Chloee Castro, Kezia Williams, Lily Henry and Nicholai Crabtree from Wallace Middle School, and Jose Olivares, Angela Ramirez, and Aiden Lane from Mount Pleasant Junior High. Science Fair and Invention Advisors were Jamie King (Brice and Corprew), Sisi Aguilar (Fowler), Lexi Litke (Sims), Kate Babcock (Wallace), Maria Sanchez (MPJH), and Martina Ramirez (MPJH).

