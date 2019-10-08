MPISD – News

The new members of the E.C. Brice Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society.

E.C. Brice inducts students into National Elementary Honor Society

Twenty-six E.C. Brice Elementary School 4th graders became members of the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) as the Brice Chapter held its induction ceremony on October 3. NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. The organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

Mount Pleasant High School sophomore, Connelly Cowan, was the guest speaker for the event. Cowan, who attended E.C. Brice and was the President of the Brice NEHS when she was a 4th grader, congratulated the students on achieving membership in NEHS. She spoke about having to work hard to achieve the goals they will set and her own recent personal experience in UIL extemporaneous speaking. She said, “In January, I was struggling to give 4-minute speeches. But I knew I really wanted to go to state in extemp. So, I started practicing. I got 3rd at district and barely made it to regionals. I got 3rd at regionals and barely made it to state. And then in the month between regionals and state, I practiced some more. I gave multiple speeches a day. And at the end of May, I won the state championship! I knew as a freshman, I would be competing against students with two and three times my experience. But I worked hard anyway.” Cowan encouraged the new NEHS members to be leaders at E.C. Brice, to find and pour into supportive friends, and to find an activity they love. She told them to “go all in to build your skill set and reach your personal goals.”

Brice Principal Craig Toney said he was incredibly proud of the students inducted into the school’s NEHS chapter. He also thanked the parents for their continued support of their students and of E.C. Brice. “We are very proud of these kids and their accomplishments,” said Toney. “They are the very best of E.C. Brice Elementary School.”

The 2019 E.C. Brice Elementary School NEHS Inductees are Alexander Andrade, Erik Banda, Michelle Bautista (Parliamentarian), Leslie Benavides Fernandez, Hannah Carr, Alexa Castañeda, VictorManuel Contreras, Raif Fielder, Isabella Furnish, Fabiola Garcia, Julie Anna Garcia (Secretary), Blakely Garrett, Michelle Garrett, Oscar Gomez (Historian), Hayden Harvill (Treasurer), Mario Hernandez, Grayson Hunter-Gonzalez, Melany Jimenez, Kennedy Jones (Vice President), Ryne Mitchell, Lynndsie Phann, Yaretzi Prado (President), Asia Salters, Erick Torres, Valeria Vera Cortez, and Dakota Williams. Rachel Findley advises the E.C. Brice chapter of NEHS.

The P.E. Wallace Running Club

Wallace Middle School running club honors veteran’s birthday

In September, the P.E. Wallace Middle School P.E. department started a running club that meets every Thursday after school. Students run or walk around the track for 45 minutes. The club has grown each week, nearing almost 100 participants.

World War II veteran James South of Watauga, TX near Fort Worth, will celebrate his 100th birthday on October 7. When asked by his son what he wanted for his birthday, South requested 100 birthday cards. To date, he has received over 60,000. To honor South, the Wallace Running Club ran 100 combined laps and made a happy birthday banner. Wallace videoed the event and contacted the family and nursing home to give him the banner and a copy of the video. You can view the video on the MPISD Facebook page.

Running club members are signed up to run in the Everything Texas Ranch Run as well as the Suzanna Grigsby event later in the month. All Wallace students are welcome to join the running club. Information is available in the Wallace front office.

P.E.Wallace Middle School

First Six weeks “A” Honor Roll

Fifth Grade: Jannely Aguilar, Adriel Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Zacharii Banda, Carson Bell, Kaelyn Carrillo, Zoei Craig, Drew Cross, Valeria Cueto, Taylor Ellis, Lia Esguerra, Maritza Estrada, Irlanda Gasca, Jaslenne Gonzalez, Monserrat Gonzalez, Ka’ronica Hatten, Angeli Hernandez, Isaac Hernandez, Alexis Herrera, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Jayden Loewen, Gael Lozano, Thi Luong, Aileen Martinez, Eilene Martinez, Ariel Mendez, Brayden Odom, Gabriel Palomares, Aurian Peoples, Diego Ramirez, Cooper Rider, Christian Rojas, Santiago Santos, Anna Sellers, Denise Serrano, Mary Snyder, Mayci Stoker, Tony Telles Ayala, A’london Thomas, Christerpher Toon II, Adan Torres, Keith Ulayyet, Edgar Vasquez, Aidan Veasley, Ty’ree Williams, Maggie Wilson, Kimberly Zuniga.

Sixth Grade: Brooke Alexander, Misael Almendarez, Brissia Alvarez, Alberto Avila, Lucero Ayala, William Baker, Joshua Bello, Christopher Canada, Valerie Cassio, Alyse Cervantes, Julian Chancellor Judson Colley, Carter Cook, Aaliyah Delarosa, Manuel Dorantes, Ava Fite, Mayte Flores, Juan Gallegos, Emily Garcia, Javan Garcia, Audrey Garrett, Jamie Garrett, Esther Gonzalez, Yanita Gordan, Alessandro Greco, Aylin Hernandez, Mariana Hernandez, Marisol Hipolito, Emileigh Hobbs, Skyler Hopkins, Celeste Landin, Ana Lara, Marely Lopez, Katelyn Manns, James Means, Carter Moody, Denisse Moreno, Claire Muskrat, Zuleymi Nava, Jaqueline Pena, Alex Perez, Esmeralda Perez, Alayza Police, Ailin Quinonez, Peyton Robinson, Alondra Ruiz Lara, Alondra Santos, Madison St. John, Matthew St. John, Kortland Stovall, Abraham Tolentino, Jazmine Urbina, Wendy Valdez, Angel Vazquez, Bennett Wall, Nathan York, Nathan Zavala, Grace Zittel.