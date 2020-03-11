MPISD – Sports

MPHS Bass Fishing Team competes on Lake Bob Sandlin

The Mount Pleasant High School Fishing Team continued its season in the second tournament of the spring semester at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin on Saturday (Mar 7).

First, for the Tigers, the team of Zane Phillips and Tyler Welborn placed 14th out of 76 teams with five fish weighing 9.76 lbs. The team of Ethan Cota and Bryce Bartlett finished in 27th place with four fish weighing 6.59 lbs. Zeth Whittington also competed for the Tigers but was unable to pull anything in before time ran out.

Next up for the MPHS anglers is the regional tournament on Lake Tawakoni on Saturday (Apr 11). Team members will be fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.