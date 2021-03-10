MPISD – Sports

Chism-Okoh and Chism Named to All-Region Team

10 Mar by Drew Barkley

After finishing season 27-1 and as high as No. 3 in the state rankings, the Mount Pleasant Tigers’ accolades continue to roll in, with the Tiger’s top scorers earning a tremendous honor. Senior guard Zaveion Chism-Okoh and sophomore guard Payton Chism were selected to the 5A Region 2 All-Region Team as only two of only 20 players were chosen from around the area. Chism-Okoh led the Tigers in scoring at 16.2 points per game and had the most steals in the playoffs with 18. Payton Chism was an extension of the coach on the floor, landing second on the team scoring at 13 points per game and leading the team in assists and steals at 4.0 and 3.1, respectively. Zaveion has already committed to continue his playing career for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, next season. In contrast, Payton will continue to work and come back more robust next season for a reloaded Tiger squad.