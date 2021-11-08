MPISD – Sports

Due to the football playoff game being in College Station, Mt Pleasant will not have school this Friday, Nov 12. It will not be a staff development day. The UIL rules for 5A & 6A say that the first and second-place teams can host the game at their home stadium. The Tigers finished third, so Mt Pleasant will have to travel to A&M Consolidated.

Visitor’s ticket sales will open Wednesday morning (Nov 10) and CLOSE on game day (Nov 12).

Here is the link for tickets to Mt Pleasant’s Bi-District playoff game at A&M Consolidated

https://spicket.events/consoltigers

Ticket Prices

Adult – $8

Student – $4

Please note that there is a convenience fee with online purchases.

Everyone must purchase ALL TICKETS ONLINE before ENTRY!

Game:

Friday, Nov 12

7:00 pm

Location: A&M Consolidated High School – Tiger Stadium 2118 Welsh Ave, College Station, TX

They accept district and administration THSCA, Military, and Senior Citizen passes, and they are all online, with no money at the gate.