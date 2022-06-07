MPISD – Sports

Ladi’roliairty Guereca – Photo by John Whitten

MPHS senior named TGCA Legacy All-Star

The Texas Girls Coaches Association selected Mount Pleasant High School senior Ladi’roliairty Guereca as a 5A/6A Legacy All-Star Track and Field team member. They created the Legacy All-Stars to honor graduating senior athletes in cross country, volleyball, cheerleading, basketball, soccer, track & field, and softball. They chose only sixteen 5A and 6A athletes from across Texas for this honor. Her Coach Karrie Hargrave nominated her.

Guereca is an MPHS Class of 2022 graduate and has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Southwestern Christian College, where she will be an outside hitter and middle blocker for the Lady Rams. She is the daughter of Crystal and Enrique Guereca.