MPISD – Sports

MPHS Tiger Golf Team members (L to R) Owen Green, Braiden Merryman, Brandon Carter, Jacob Baker, and Alessandro Greco

Sabine Tournament Champion Jacob Baker

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS golf places 3rd in Sabine Invitational

The Tiger Varsity golf team competed Wednesday, February 14, in the Sabine Invitational at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater, bringing home 3rd place as a team. Sophomore Jacob Baker was the tournament champion, earning 1st place with a score of 69. Sophomore Brandon Carter shot an 81, with seniors Braiden Merryman and Owen Green shooting an 85 and 88, respectively. Sophomore Alessandro Greco rounded out, scoring with a 104. Next, the Tigers and Lady Tigers will play in Rockwall on February 19 and 20. Benny Blaser coaches MPHS golf.

Donald Cole and Blake Humber

Khloe and Kamen Dunn

Gunner and Karlee Rodgers

Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton

MPHS Bass Fishing team opens spring season on Lake Bob Sandlin

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team opened their spring season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin on Saturday, February 17.

First, for the Tigers, Kamen and Khloe Dunn placed 15th out of 138 boats, pulling in four fish and weighing 9.84 pounds. Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton’s team placed 32nd with three fish weighing 5.3 pounds. Donald Cole and Blake Humber ranked 59th, with one fish weighing 2.12 pounds. Gunner and Karlee Rodgers’ team placed 69th with two fish weighing 1.59 pounds.

The MPHS Bass Fishing team will return to Lake O’the Pines on March 16. Team members will be fishing for the chance to make it to the state tournament in May.

