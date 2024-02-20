Tuesday’s Sports

Kale Robinson

NFL

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade. Two $50,000 donations were posted Friday under the singer’s name on a GoFundMe page. Swift’s representative confirmed the donations to Variety, the trade publication reported, and The Associated Press independently verified the posts.

NHL

Bruins (33-12-11) 4 – Stars (34-14-8) 3

The Bruins ended their four-game skid with a win over the Dallas Stars 4-3.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Monday

No. 2 Houston (23-3) 73 – No. 6 Iowa State (20-6) 65

Tuesday

No. 11 Baylor (19-6) at Provo No. 25 BYU (18-7) at 8:00 pm ESPN

TCU (18-7) at No. 23 Texas Tech (18-7) at 8:00 pm ESPN2

UIW and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men’s basketball programs following the game on Monday night. The unsportsmanlike conduct after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, the Southland Conference, and their member institutions. The matter is being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions.

NCAAW

Monday

No. 13 LSU (22-4) 81 – Texas A&M (17-8) 58

Tuesday

No. 23 Oklahoma (18-7) at Cincinnati (12-13) at 5:00 pm ESPN+

GOLF

The A&M-Commerce Lions were as low as 11th in the standings on Monday at the Islander Classic. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team charged in the second round at the Corpus Christi Country Club to sit in seventh place entering the final round.

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team will host the third Annual Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 2, at The Pavilion at the Becky and Buddy McCollum Events Center on the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Grounds. It starts with Social Hour at 5:30 pm, followed by Texas Road House catering and a live auction. The dance floor is open to the entertainment by Monty Tipps.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tragedy struck Winnsboro High School’s fishing team Saturday afternoon. While weighing in the catch at Lake Cypress Springs for the high school tournament, Kale Robinson, 17, experienced a health issue and did not respond to medical help. He passed away at a hospital. Kale was the son of Christian and Brett Robinson and a junior at Winnsboro High School. He had fished in the Texas High School Bass Association for three years. Kale’s family and friends were with him when the health issue happened.

On Friday, February 16, Coach Brenton Whitaker resigned as the head football coach from North Lamar ISD. North Lamar ISD announces the appointment of Patrick Watkins as head football coach for the 2024-2025 school year.

BASKETBALL

Area

Girl’s

Alvarado 65 – Anna 60

Broaddus 40 – Union Grove 17

Canton 56 – Farmersville 28

Collinsville 61 – James Bowie 39

Cooper 49 – Honey Grove 43

No. 2 DeSoto 62 – No. 6 Royse City 28

Edgewood 51 – Paradise 47

Hardin-Jefferson 55 – Gilmer 30

Hawkins 60 – Joaquin 48

Hooks 52 – Waskom 44

No 18 Lake Ridge 48 – No. 13 Mesquite Horn 43

Liberty 44 – Palestine 38

Lindsay 51 – Alba-Golden 25

Longview 53 – Red Oak 45

Martins Mill 56 – Riesel 28

McKinney North 67 – Whitehouse 30

Muenster 46 – Como-Pickton 25

North Lamar 52 – Kaufman 44

Pottsboro 45 – S&S Consolidated 27

Queen City 44 – Troup 27

No. 12 Rains 67 – Whitesboro 37

Silsbee 74 – Jacksonville 57

No. 17 Sunnyvale 58 – Van 36

Tatum 61 – Mt Vernon 58 OT

Tyler Lions 71 – Lancaster 57

Winnsboro 82 – Jefferson 43

Regional Quarterfinals

Monday

Martins Mill 56 – Lovelady 31

No. 6 McKinney North 67 – Longview 42

Tatum 66 – Queen City 63

Tenaha 37 – Broaddus 30

No. 16 Winnsboro 69 – Hooks 40

6A

Lake Ridge (20-15) vs. Duncanville (30-4) at Mansfield Mon 6:30 pm

Cypress Springs (29-2) vs. Klein Collins (31-3) at Waller Mon at 6:00 pm

DeSoto (25-5) 63 – Cedar Hill (22-14) 61

5A

Poteet (24-12) vs. White (30-3) at Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm

Princeton (26-19) vs. Tyler Lions (30.9) at Kaufman Tue at 6:30 pm

Longview (24-8) vs. McKinney North (28-10) at Caddo Mills Mon at 6:00 pm

4A

Farmersville (17-16) vs. North Lamar (25-9) Mon

Sunnyvale (33-2) vs. Lincoln (27-3) at W Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm

3A

Rains (33-2) vs. Ponder (3-7) at Rockwall-Heath Tue at 7:00 pm

Tatum (29-1) vs. Queen City (20-11) at Tatum Mon at 6:30 pm

Edgewood (26-9) vs. Pottsboro (22-10) at McKinney Boyd Tue 6:00 pm

Hooks (29-5) vs. Winnsboro (31-6) at Liberty-Eylau Mon at 7:00 pm2A

2A

REGION II

Collinsville2-10) vs. Lindsay (31-5) Callisburg Tue at 6:00 pm

Cooper (18-13) vs. Muenster (28-6) at Celina Tue at 8:00 pm

REGION III

Lovelady (24-7) vs. Martins Mill (31-5) at Slocum Mon at 6:00 pm

Broaddus (25-7) vs. Tenaha (32-5) at Central Heights Mon at 6:00 pm

Douglas (25-6) vs. Hawkins (19-2)

1A

REGION III

Throckmorton (26-4) vs. Dodd City (24-8) at Azle Tue 6:30 pm

Boy’s

Friday

Boyd 68 – Pilot Point 50

Chapel Hill MP 65 – Beckville 53

Evadale 64 – Overton 47

Martins Mill 53 – Slidell 44

Paris 51 – North Lamar 46

Tatum 63 – Jefferson 31

Timpson 84 – Laneville 55

Van 39 – Brownsboro 23

BI-DISTRICT

Monday

Alba-Golen 51 – James Bowie 36

Anna 81 – Hampton Prep 27

Cooper 71 – Rivercrest 48

Crandall 56 – McKinney North 54

Dodd City 64 – Yantis 45

Hawkins 50 – Cushing 4w

Lincoln 64 – Sunnyvale 62

Martins Mill 91 – Groveton 44

North Hopkins 54 – Maud 39

No. 24 Lufkin 60 – Tyler Lions 58

McLeod 56 – Alto 47

Pinkston 63 – Kaufman 54

Rockwall 63 – Sachse 59

Tom Bean 67 – Collinsville 64

Wylie 43 – Tyler Legacy 42

6A

Sachse (21-9) vs. Rockwall (17-14) at Lovejoy Mon at 7:00 pm

Rockwall-Heath (23-10) vs. Wylie East (17-8) at Poteet Tue at 7:00 pm

Wylie (22-9) vs. Tyler Legacy (17-15) at Mabank Mon at 7:00 pm

5A

Lufkin (23-11) vs. Tyle r (15-16) at Rusk Mon at 6:00 pm

Longview (29-4) vs. Porter (17-16) at Woden Tue at 7:00 pm

Lancaster (23-5) vs. Lovejoy (13-15)

Mt Pleasant (27-7) vs. Kingwood Park (18-15) at Timpson Tue at 7:00 pm

Sherman (28-3) vs. Forney (6-23) at Wylie Tue at 7:30 pm

Nacogdoches (21-11) vs. Huntsville (22-11) at Rusk Tue at 7:00 pm

4A

Mabank (24-6) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-14) at Longview Tue at

Sulphur Springs (16-17) vs. Van (13-23) at Royse City Tue at 7:00 pm

Kaufman (23-10) vs. Pinkston (18-17) at N Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm

North Hills (12-7) vs. Van Alstyne (18-17) Tue at 6:30 pm

Caddo Mills (25-7) vs. Roosevelt (15-16) Tue at 7:30 pm

Paris (20-10) vs. Athens (17-15) at Athens Tue at 7:00 pm

Carter (27-5) vs. Wills Point (17-12) Forney Tue at 7:00 pm

Canton (20-14) vs. North Lamar (12-17) A&M-Commerce Tue at 8:00 pm

3A

Lone Oak (22-10) vs. Lenard (19-11) Greenville Tue at 7:00 pm

Trinity (18-16) vs. Whitesboro (20-12) Denton Tue at 7:00 pm

Pottsboro (18-13) vs. Edgewood (19-14) McKinney Boyd Tue 7:30 pm

Tatum (22-8) vs. White Oak (10-22) Hallsville Tue at 7:00 pm

Mineola (15-13) vs. Redwater (21-10) Marshall Tue at 6:30 pm

Sabine (22-9) vs. Arp (18-10) Tyler UT Tue at 7:30 pm

Atlanta (21-12) vs. Winnsboro (8-4) Hughes Springs Tue at 6:00 pm

Gunter (23-11) vs. Commerce (17-13) Denison Tue 7:00 pm

Rains (20-12) vs. Howe (20-9) Caddo Mills Tue at 6:00 pm

Hooks (28-1) vs. Mt Vernon (11-13) Pittsburg Tue at 6:00 pm

Daingerfield (8-8) vs. Troup (25-7) Pine Tree Tue at 6:000 pm

Chapel Hill MP (32-1) vs. New Boston (10-15) Pittsburg Tue at 7:30 pm

Jefferson (24-6) vs. New Diana (13-14) Spring Hill Tue at 6:00 pm

2A

REGION II

Rivercrest (16-18) vs. Cooper (14-7) Prairiland Mon at 7:45 pm

North Hopkins (24-7) vs. Maud (13-18) Prairiland Mon at 6:00 pm

Honey Grove (27-3) vs. Era (20-13) S&S Tue at 7:00 pm

Alba-Golden (12-12) vs. Bowie (17-12) Pittsburg Mon at 7:00 pm

Harts Bluff (20-13) vs. Boles (21-12) Sulphur Springs Tue at 5:30 pm

2A

REGION III

McLeod (33-3) vs. Alto (20-110 Hallsville Mon at 6:00 pm

Beckville (23-7) vs. Woden (13-17) Garrison Tue at 6:00 pm

Overton (24-4) vs. Union Grove (14-14) Pine Tree Tue at 8:00 pm

Douglass (24-8) vs. Big Sandy (13-16) Whitehouse Tue at 6:30 pm

Shelbyville (23-7) vs. Chireno (13-12) Gary Tue at 6:00 pm

Hawkins (29-1) vs. Cushing (19-14) Hallsville Mon at 8:00 pm

Corgan (27-7) vs. Timpson (11-6) Hudson Mon at 7:00 pm

1A

REGION III

Sulphur Bluff (26-9) vs. Savoy (15-17) Paris Tue at 6:00 pm

Ector (15-17) vs. Avery (18-15) Paris Tue at 8:00 pm

Saltillo (20-16) vs. Pioneer Tech (11-16) Sulphur Springs Tue at 7:30 pm