Tuesday’s Sports

Kale Robinson
NFL
Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade. Two $50,000 donations were posted Friday under the singer’s name on a GoFundMe page. Swift’s representative confirmed the donations to Variety, the trade publication reported, and The Associated Press independently verified the posts.
NHL
Bruins (33-12-11) 4 – Stars (34-14-8) 3
The Bruins ended their four-game skid with a win over the Dallas Stars 4-3.
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Monday
No. 2 Houston (23-3) 73 – No. 6 Iowa State (20-6) 65
Tuesday
No. 11 Baylor (19-6) at Provo No. 25 BYU (18-7) at 8:00 pm ESPN
TCU (18-7) at No. 23 Texas Tech (18-7) at 8:00 pm ESPN2
UIW and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men’s basketball programs following the game on Monday night. The unsportsmanlike conduct after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, the Southland Conference, and their member institutions. The matter is being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions.
NCAAW
Monday
No. 13 LSU (22-4) 81 – Texas A&M (17-8) 58
Tuesday
No. 23 Oklahoma (18-7) at Cincinnati (12-13) at 5:00 pm ESPN+
GOLF
The A&M-Commerce Lions were as low as 11th in the standings on Monday at the Islander Classic. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team charged in the second round at the Corpus Christi Country Club to sit in seventh place entering the final round.
The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team will host the third Annual Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 2, at The Pavilion at the Becky and Buddy McCollum Events Center on the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Grounds. It starts with Social Hour at 5:30 pm, followed by Texas Road House catering and a live auction. The dance floor is open to the entertainment by Monty Tipps.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tragedy struck Winnsboro High School’s fishing team Saturday afternoon. While weighing in the catch at Lake Cypress Springs for the high school tournament, Kale Robinson, 17, experienced a health issue and did not respond to medical help. He passed away at a hospital. Kale was the son of Christian and Brett Robinson and a junior at Winnsboro High School. He had fished in the Texas High School Bass Association for three years. Kale’s family and friends were with him when the health issue happened.
On Friday, February 16, Coach Brenton Whitaker resigned as the head football coach from North Lamar ISD. North Lamar ISD announces the appointment of Patrick Watkins as head football coach for the 2024-2025 school year.
BASKETBALL
Area
Girl’s
Alvarado 65 – Anna 60
Broaddus 40 – Union Grove 17
Canton 56 – Farmersville 28
Collinsville 61 – James Bowie 39
Cooper 49 – Honey Grove 43
No. 2 DeSoto 62 – No. 6 Royse City 28
Edgewood 51 – Paradise 47
Hardin-Jefferson 55 – Gilmer 30
Hawkins 60 – Joaquin 48
Hooks 52 – Waskom 44
No 18 Lake Ridge 48 – No. 13 Mesquite Horn 43
Liberty 44 – Palestine 38
Lindsay 51 – Alba-Golden 25
Longview 53 – Red Oak 45
Martins Mill 56 – Riesel 28
McKinney North 67 – Whitehouse 30
Muenster 46 – Como-Pickton 25
North Lamar 52 – Kaufman 44
Pottsboro 45 – S&S Consolidated 27
Queen City 44 – Troup 27
No. 12 Rains 67 – Whitesboro 37
Silsbee 74 – Jacksonville 57
No. 17 Sunnyvale 58 – Van 36
Tatum 61 – Mt Vernon 58 OT
Tyler Lions 71 – Lancaster 57
Winnsboro 82 – Jefferson 43
Regional Quarterfinals
Monday
Martins Mill 56 – Lovelady 31
No. 6 McKinney North 67 – Longview 42
Tatum 66 – Queen City 63
Tenaha 37 – Broaddus 30
No. 16 Winnsboro 69 – Hooks 40
6A
Lake Ridge (20-15) vs. Duncanville (30-4) at Mansfield Mon 6:30 pm
Cypress Springs (29-2) vs. Klein Collins (31-3) at Waller Mon at 6:00 pm
DeSoto (25-5) 63 – Cedar Hill (22-14) 61
5A
Poteet (24-12) vs. White (30-3) at Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm
Princeton (26-19) vs. Tyler Lions (30.9) at Kaufman Tue at 6:30 pm
Longview (24-8) vs. McKinney North (28-10) at Caddo Mills Mon at 6:00 pm
4A
Farmersville (17-16) vs. North Lamar (25-9) Mon
Sunnyvale (33-2) vs. Lincoln (27-3) at W Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm
3A
Rains (33-2) vs. Ponder (3-7) at Rockwall-Heath Tue at 7:00 pm
Tatum (29-1) vs. Queen City (20-11) at Tatum Mon at 6:30 pm
Edgewood (26-9) vs. Pottsboro (22-10) at McKinney Boyd Tue 6:00 pm
Hooks (29-5) vs. Winnsboro (31-6) at Liberty-Eylau Mon at 7:00 pm2A
2A
REGION II
Collinsville2-10) vs. Lindsay (31-5) Callisburg Tue at 6:00 pm
Cooper (18-13) vs. Muenster (28-6) at Celina Tue at 8:00 pm
REGION III
Lovelady (24-7) vs. Martins Mill (31-5) at Slocum Mon at 6:00 pm
Broaddus (25-7) vs. Tenaha (32-5) at Central Heights Mon at 6:00 pm
Douglas (25-6) vs. Hawkins (19-2)
1A
REGION III
Throckmorton (26-4) vs. Dodd City (24-8) at Azle Tue 6:30 pm
Boy’s
Friday
Boyd 68 – Pilot Point 50
Chapel Hill MP 65 – Beckville 53
Evadale 64 – Overton 47
Martins Mill 53 – Slidell 44
Paris 51 – North Lamar 46
Tatum 63 – Jefferson 31
Timpson 84 – Laneville 55
Van 39 – Brownsboro 23
BI-DISTRICT
Monday
Alba-Golen 51 – James Bowie 36
Anna 81 – Hampton Prep 27
Cooper 71 – Rivercrest 48
Crandall 56 – McKinney North 54
Dodd City 64 – Yantis 45
Hawkins 50 – Cushing 4w
Lincoln 64 – Sunnyvale 62
Martins Mill 91 – Groveton 44
North Hopkins 54 – Maud 39
No. 24 Lufkin 60 – Tyler Lions 58
McLeod 56 – Alto 47
Pinkston 63 – Kaufman 54
Rockwall 63 – Sachse 59
Tom Bean 67 – Collinsville 64
Wylie 43 – Tyler Legacy 42
6A
Sachse (21-9) vs. Rockwall (17-14) at Lovejoy Mon at 7:00 pm
Rockwall-Heath (23-10) vs. Wylie East (17-8) at Poteet Tue at 7:00 pm
Wylie (22-9) vs. Tyler Legacy (17-15) at Mabank Mon at 7:00 pm
5A
Lufkin (23-11) vs. Tyle r (15-16) at Rusk Mon at 6:00 pm
Longview (29-4) vs. Porter (17-16) at Woden Tue at 7:00 pm
Lancaster (23-5) vs. Lovejoy (13-15)
Mt Pleasant (27-7) vs. Kingwood Park (18-15) at Timpson Tue at 7:00 pm
Sherman (28-3) vs. Forney (6-23) at Wylie Tue at 7:30 pm
Nacogdoches (21-11) vs. Huntsville (22-11) at Rusk Tue at 7:00 pm
4A
Mabank (24-6) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-14) at Longview Tue at
Sulphur Springs (16-17) vs. Van (13-23) at Royse City Tue at 7:00 pm
Kaufman (23-10) vs. Pinkston (18-17) at N Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm
North Hills (12-7) vs. Van Alstyne (18-17) Tue at 6:30 pm
Caddo Mills (25-7) vs. Roosevelt (15-16) Tue at 7:30 pm
Paris (20-10) vs. Athens (17-15) at Athens Tue at 7:00 pm
Carter (27-5) vs. Wills Point (17-12) Forney Tue at 7:00 pm
Canton (20-14) vs. North Lamar (12-17) A&M-Commerce Tue at 8:00 pm
3A
Lone Oak (22-10) vs. Lenard (19-11) Greenville Tue at 7:00 pm
Trinity (18-16) vs. Whitesboro (20-12) Denton Tue at 7:00 pm
Pottsboro (18-13) vs. Edgewood (19-14) McKinney Boyd Tue 7:30 pm
Tatum (22-8) vs. White Oak (10-22) Hallsville Tue at 7:00 pm
Mineola (15-13) vs. Redwater (21-10) Marshall Tue at 6:30 pm
Sabine (22-9) vs. Arp (18-10) Tyler UT Tue at 7:30 pm
Atlanta (21-12) vs. Winnsboro (8-4) Hughes Springs Tue at 6:00 pm
Gunter (23-11) vs. Commerce (17-13) Denison Tue 7:00 pm
Rains (20-12) vs. Howe (20-9) Caddo Mills Tue at 6:00 pm
Hooks (28-1) vs. Mt Vernon (11-13) Pittsburg Tue at 6:00 pm
Daingerfield (8-8) vs. Troup (25-7) Pine Tree Tue at 6:000 pm
Chapel Hill MP (32-1) vs. New Boston (10-15) Pittsburg Tue at 7:30 pm
Jefferson (24-6) vs. New Diana (13-14) Spring Hill Tue at 6:00 pm
2A
REGION II
Rivercrest (16-18) vs. Cooper (14-7) Prairiland Mon at 7:45 pm
North Hopkins (24-7) vs. Maud (13-18) Prairiland Mon at 6:00 pm
Honey Grove (27-3) vs. Era (20-13) S&S Tue at 7:00 pm
Alba-Golden (12-12) vs. Bowie (17-12) Pittsburg Mon at 7:00 pm
Harts Bluff (20-13) vs. Boles (21-12) Sulphur Springs Tue at 5:30 pm
2A
REGION III
McLeod (33-3) vs. Alto (20-110 Hallsville Mon at 6:00 pm
Beckville (23-7) vs. Woden (13-17) Garrison Tue at 6:00 pm
Overton (24-4) vs. Union Grove (14-14) Pine Tree Tue at 8:00 pm
Douglass (24-8) vs. Big Sandy (13-16) Whitehouse Tue at 6:30 pm
Shelbyville (23-7) vs. Chireno (13-12) Gary Tue at 6:00 pm
Hawkins (29-1) vs. Cushing (19-14) Hallsville Mon at 8:00 pm
Corgan (27-7) vs. Timpson (11-6) Hudson Mon at 7:00 pm
1A
REGION III
Sulphur Bluff (26-9) vs. Savoy (15-17) Paris Tue at 6:00 pm
Ector (15-17) vs. Avery (18-15) Paris Tue at 8:00 pm
Saltillo (20-16) vs. Pioneer Tech (11-16) Sulphur Springs Tue at 7:30 pm