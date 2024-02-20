Paris Police Report For Tuesday, February 20

Derwin Louis Hardison

On Monday, Paris officers contacted Derwin Louis Hardison, 61, in the 400 block of NE 1st for a city ordinance violation. Hardison gave the name of Darrell Smith. Smith had possession of narcotics paraphernalia. A subsequent search of Smith’s Person revealed an ID card confirming his identity as Derwin Louis Hardison. Hardison was wanted for an outstanding Parole Warrant and local misdemeanor warrants. They arrested Hardison on the warrants for failure to ID as a fugitive from justice.

Juan Jose Franco

At 8:50 pm Monday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Clarksville St. The suspect, Juan Jose Franco, 19, had struck his live-in girlfriend several times with his fist and then tried to push her in front of a moving vehicle on Clarksville St. The driver and passenger remained on scene and confirmed the information. The victim had apparent injuries from the assault but did not wish to pursue charges, saying she had nowhere else to go. Officers made contact with Franco, who admitted to having assaulted the victim. They arrested Franco for Aggravated Assault on a Family Member for attempting to push the victim into traffic.

Natasha Marie Kara

Officers made contact Sunday with Natasha Marie Kara, 36, after stopping her for defective equipment. Kara had possession of Methamphetamine. They arrested her for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers located the narcotics in the front passenger seat of Kara’s vehicle.

Monday, an officer took a report of a stolen firearm in the 3400 block of W. Houston. The owner suspects an individual who lived in the residence for several months and recently moved out. They located a firearm in an area that would not have been chanced upon by a stranger, which further points to the known suspect. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 54 traffic stops, arrested 10 adults, and answered 283 calls for service over the weekend ending Monday, February 19.

