Mr and Miss PJC

The race for Mr. and Miss Paris Junior College 2020 is on and the ballot is now available for students to vote on their favorite male and female candidate. The list includes Emily Nance, above, a student at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center. Other female candidates include Chyna Bell, Rachel Gray, Sydney Hawkins, and Kareyn Hellmann. Male candidates include Caleb DuBois, Eduardo Flores, Zach Norris, Lucas Rolf, and Wilson Roubion.