Mt Pleasant Tigers

Don’t miss the “New” Booster Tiger Tailgate Monday (Aug 13), presented by the MP Athletic Booster Club.

A Hamburger Cookout starts at 6:00 pm at Willie Williams Gym Parking Lot with “Meet the Tigers” in the Gym at 7::00 pm. Join the Athletic Booster Club for great deals on Parking and All Sports Passes! Corporate memberships are available with the best deals on Game Time advertising. New Spirit Wear will be available for purchase!

2018-2019 Athletic Booster Club Officers

President — Kenny Thompson

Vice-President– Bobby Parr

Treasurer– Josh Broach

Secretary– Delann Thompson

Dear Season Ticket Holder,

On behalf of the Mt. Pleasant Booster Club, I would like to personally thank you for your support of the Mt. Pleasant Athletics Department and Booster Club. The support our local community provides the student-athletes at Mt. Pleasant is something we can take pride in. As the upcoming school years draws near, we continue to work diligently with our coaching staff to make improvements and meet the needs of the Athletic Department for the benefit of our student-athletes.

The involvement of the Booster Club is not possible without the support of our members and community. Therefore, I would like to encourage all season ticket holders to join the Booster Club for this 2018-2019 season. Your membership is an investment in the future of our student-athletes.

Membership Levels are as follows:

Booster Club Member $30

*Tiger Decal

Century Club Member $100

*Century Club Hat

*Tiger Decal & Program Recognition

Gold Century Club Member $200

*One Reserved Parking Pass for Varsity Home Games

*One Family Pass to ALL Home Athletic Events (Varsity Football Excluded)

*One Century Club Hat

*One Tiger Decal & Program Recognition

Platinum Century Club Member $400

*Two Reserved Parking Passes for Varsity Home Games

*Two Family Passes to ALL Home Athletic Events (Varsity Football Excluded)

*Two Century Club Hats

*Two Tiger Decals & Program Recognition

Corporate Club Member $750

*Two Reserved Parking Passes for Varsity Home Games

*Two Family Passes for ALL Home Athletic Events (Varsity Football Excluded)

*Two Century Club Hats

*Five Tiger Decals & Program Recognition

*Banner Displayed at Sam Parker Field (Provided by the business measuring 3×6)

Game Time Radio Club Member $1500

*1 Game Time Advertisement to be played throughout the year on Game Time Radio

Platinum Corporate Club Member $2000

*Two Reserved Parking Passes for Varsity Home Games

*Five Family Passes for ALL Home Athletic Events (Varsity Football Excluded)

*Five Century Club Hats

*Five Tiger Decals & Program recognition

*1 Game Time Advertisement to be played throughout the year on Game Time Radio

*Banner Displayed at Sam Parker Field (Provided by the business measuring 3×6)

Thank you for your support,

Kenny Thompson, 2018-2019 Athletic Booster Club President

Membership Application

(Please mail to Tiger Booster Club, PO Box 2149, Mt. Pleasant, Texas 75456 or bring to the Tiger Tailgate on Aug. 13th at the Willie Williams Gym parking lot)

Name(s) for program:_____________________________________________________________________

Address:________________________________________________________________________________

Email:______________________________________ Phone:___________________________________

Enclosed are my membership dues for 2018-2019 (circle one) $30 $100 $200 $400 $750 $1500 $2000