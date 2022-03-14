Murder Mystery Dinner Theater At Paris Elks Club

The Paris Community Theatre cordially invites you to a 1950s Murder Mystery Fundraiser

East Side Story

It’s the D-Birds versus the Pit Vipers!

Which group will be the murder victims, and which committed the crime?

Come for the fun, the mystery, the music, the prizes, the awards, and the meal! Hosted by The Paris Community Theatre

Call the Paris Community Theatre to make your reservations by March 25. Each table will represent one character in this tale of murder and mayhem. That means once you choose your character, you will follow the instructions of your table leader. Choose to wear a costume or don’t. Participate as much or as little as you like! Character choices are first-come, first-serve. Included is a list of the characters you may choose to play or at whose table you would prefer to be seated. Cash bar available. We welcome individuals and large groups to reserve your spots now!

Where: The Elks Lodge

2110 36th St NE, Paris, TX 75462

Time: 7:00 pm

Ticket prices:

$50 for individuals

$35.00 for Season Ticket Holders

$35 for Donors of $500 or more

$250 Entire Table of Six