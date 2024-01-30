North Texas Man Gets Life For Running Over Police Officer

A North Texas man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for hitting and dragging a police officer with his car. A Tarrant County jury sentenced 41-year-old Ronnie Jackson after convicting him of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Court documents show that Jackson was trying to evade police in his car when he ran over Fort Worth officer Matt Brazeal as he attempted to throw spike strips to slow him down. He dragged the officer 100 feet. Officer Brazeal suffered a broken pelvis, ribs, and other bones, a collapsed lung, and a brain injury. He underwent 60 surgeries.