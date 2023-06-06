Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Neighborhood Wars

Marshall Police said they received a complaint that Bryan Kaye, 35, of Marshall, and Michelle Kethley, 39, of Longview, “were once again” high and causing a disturbance. Deputies reportedly found that one had driven their car into the neighbor’s house. They arrested Kaye for public intoxication and disorderly conduct before he was released the next day with time served. Officers arrested Kethley for public intoxication and possession charges related to suspected meth found in her car, and she admitted to possessing it.

