Police Shoot Dog In Self-Defense

A Waco Police Officer shot a dog, Finn, Monday afternoon at 3:17 as they entered the wrong residence while investigating a reported robbery in progress. A woman called 911 to report a man kicked in her door. The dispatcher reportedly heard a male in the background saying, “I’m not trying to hurt you,” and the call disconnected. When the dispatcher entered the address into their system, it autocorrected from 3204 N. 20th A Street to 3204 N. 20th A Street. Several dogs, one aggressive, met officers, and an officer shot him.