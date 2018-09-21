The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) Pre-Conditioned Calf and Yearling Sale held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission Wednesday attracted a full house of buyers, sellers and visitors, and sold 6,595 head of quality cattle.

David Fowler, Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner and NETBIO board member, said, “It was a very good sale for this time of year and there was a great demand for these cattle.”

A total of 258 producers (NETBIO members) sold cattle at the sale that were purchased by 28 buyers. Fowler said 3,622 head of cattle were sold to buyers watching and bidding over the internet.

All NETBIO auctions are broadcast on the Internet via LMA Auctions.com. Internet buyers should register in advance in order to bid. For more information, call 903-885-2455 or visit their Web Site at www.sslivestockauctions.com.

Fowler said a lot of the cattle were purchased to go to feed yards in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas and some grazing cattle were shipped west. He added that producers continue to do a great job of pre-conditioning their cattle for the sale. Buyers paid an average of $877.16 per head for all cattle.

The next NETBIO sale will be held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission on Wednesday, October 17. This is the newest sale that has been added to the yearly schedule by the NETBIO board. That sale will be followed by the anniversary sale slated for November 14. All sales begin at 1 p.m.

The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale gives its member-producers a market to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings in load lot quantities. NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned calf sales each year to accommodate the various weaning dates of its members.

“We make every effort to provide a marketing opportunity for producers who have pre-conditioned cattle ready to sell,” Fowler said. Just call the Livestock Sale office for more information.