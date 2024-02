The search for a missing 11-year-old Polk County girl is over after divers found her body Tuesday in the Trinity River underneath the U.S. 59 bridge. Friends reported Audrii Cunningham missing last Thursday after she didn’t return home from school in Livingston. Authorities will charge 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal with Capital Murder. He was already in jail on an unrelated assault charge. Prosecutors expect to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.