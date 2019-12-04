NLHS Key Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Still strong and serving where needed

The North Lamar Key Club, chartered on November 7, 1969, as part of Division 32 of the Texas-Oklahoma District, celebrated 50 years at North Lamar with a reception for members. Through the years, the Key Club has served the school and community and has ranked as high as 21st out of the district’s hundreds of clubs.

Prominent club past-presidents include Larry Ridens (class of 1982), James Boyd (class of 1984) and Jason R. Smith (class of 1992), who currently is employed by North Lamar as the Associate Band Director.

The North Lamar Key Club became co-ed in 1993 when it welcomed its first female member Donna Nurenberg. The first female president followed in 1998 with Wendy Pitcock.

Dennis Hodgkiss has served as North Lamar’s Key Club advisor for 40 years.