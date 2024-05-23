North Lamar HS Net Ole Contest Results

After much anticipation, the final results for Net-Ole 2024 are out, and the excitement is palpable! North Lamar is proud to announce the remarkable achievements of its students at this year’s competition.

In the beginner category, Hallie Luna secured the 8th position in Sightreading Poetry, while Christian Gibberson claimed the 6th spot in Verbal Fluency.

Moving on to the Intermediate Category, the team comprising Kylie Crawford, Rory Stewart, Madi Glass, C.J. McNeely, Alaina Still, Mia Farrow, Sophia Green, and Garrett Smith clinched 1st place in Drama. Alexis Daniels showcased excellence by securing 1st place in Memorized Prose. Additionally, Stacey Bland and CJ McNeely secured 2nd and 7th positions, respectively, in Memorized Poetry. Nolan Spencer and Alexis Daniels claimed 2nd and 3rd positions in Verbal Fluency. Sophia Green and Colton Cregg grabbed 3rd and 6th spots, respectively, in Prepared Speech. Stacey Bland and Alaina Still secured the 5th and 6th positions, respectively, in Sightreading.

In the Advanced Category, Dane Dillen secured the 2nd position in Memorized Poetry, with Madi Glass following closely in 3rd place. CJ McNeely and Mia Farrow secured 6th and 7th positions, respectively, in Verbal Fluency. Rory Stewart and Kylie Crawford emerged victorious, securing 1st and 2nd positions, respectively, in Sightreading.

In the Advantaged A Category, Emma Linares secured the 4th position in Memorized Prose. Neveah Peralta and Maria Rojas secured 2nd and 7th positions, respectively, in Memorized Poetry. Maria Rojas claimed 1st place, while Jimmy Segura secured 2nd place in Verbal Fluency. Nevaeh Peralta and Dalia Bernardino secured the 7th and 8th positions, respectively, in Sightreading. In the Advantaged B Category, the team comprising Julia Mora, Sage Osburn, Maria Rojas, and Jimmy Segura secured 1st place in Drama. Sofia Paissan secured the 2nd position in Memorized Prose, while claiming 1st place in Memorized Poetry. Julian Mora secured 3rd place in Verbal Fluency, and Sage Osburn secured the 2nd position in Sightreading.

In the Bilingual/Heritage A Category, Fernando Cepeda and Arturo Cepeda secured 2nd and 6th positions, respectively, in Essay. Maria Silerio claimed 1st place in Memorized Prose. Itzel Aguilar secured the 3rd position in Memorized Poetry, and also claimed 2nd place in Verbal Fluency alongside Fernando Cepeda securing the 4th position. Israel Quezada and Arturo Cepeda secured the 4th and 5th positions, respectively, in Sightreading. In the Bilingual/Heritage B Category, Josefrancisco Patino secured 1st place in Spelling, while Moises Quezada secured the 3rd position. Joceline Sandoval secured the 3rd position in Memorized Poetry. Yarely Quezada claimed 1st place in Verbal Fluency, with Joceline Sandoval securing 2nd place. Yarely Quezada and Fernando Cepeda secured the 3rd and 6th positions, respectively, in Sightreading. In Vocal, Hallie Luna and Emma Linares secured the 4th position.

North Lamar demonstrated a remarkable increase in participation, with 34 students representing the school this year compared to 16 last year. Additionally, for the 2nd consecutive year, North Lamar clinched the overall HIGH POINT award, showcasing the dedication and talent of its students.