Paris ISD names new principal for Justiss Elementary School

Justiss Elementary School is on the brink of a new chapter as Dustin Smyers prepares to take the helm as principal for the 2024-2025 school year. This transition comes at a significant time, following the retirement of Renee Elmore, who has been a guiding light for the school community.

Elmore will be retiring from Paris ISD at the end of this school year, with 20 years in the district and 18 years as an assistant principal and principal at Justiss Elementary. Having dedicated two decades to the district, with the majority of her tenure as principal, Mrs. Elmore’s impact is profound and far-reaching. Her leadership style, characterized by unwavering dedication and a visionary approach, has been instrumental in fostering a nurturing environment where students not only succeed academically but are also encouraged to pursue their dreams.

With a robust career spanning 25 years in education, Smyers brings a wealth of experience to his role. Twenty of those years have been spent in various administrative capacities and speaks volumes about his leadership abilities, his understanding of educational frameworks, and his adaptability to the evolving demands of the educational sector.

Superintendent Althea Dixon stated, ” We are thrilled to announce the change in leadership at Justiss Elementary. Dustin has been an integral part of the Justiss staff, serving as a passionate leader for their campus, where he has earned the respect and admiration of the staff, students, and parents. He has an incredible impact on the students and parents because of the relationships that he has built with each of their families. I am confident that he will continue to lead with a steadfast commitment to our mission. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our school under his guidance.”

Smyers’ appointment has sparked enthusiasm among staff, students, and parents alike. His track record of fostering inclusive environments and prioritizing student achievement aligns with the core values of Justiss Elementary. In stepping into this role, Smyers acknowledges the solid foundation laid by his predecessor, Renee Elmore, and aims to build upon it to navigate the school toward new heights. “I am extremely thrilled that the interview committee, superintendents, and board members have entrusted in me the honor of being the new principal of Justiss Elementary,” expressed Smyers. “Mrs. Elmore has established a positive and loving climate and culture that I will continue to support and grow. We have an amazing group of educators and staff who always put children’s needs above their own. I will continue to work with the staff, students, parents, and community to foster a culture of excellence for many years to come.”