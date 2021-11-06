North Lamar ISD – Sports

Paris, Texas, Nov 5, 2021– Freshman Emery Reaves will represent North Lamar High School at the UIL Cross Country State Meet this weekend.

On Friday, high school students, staff, and administrators gathered in the hallways to wish Emery good luck with a send-off led by the high school drumline and cheerleaders as she prepared to leave for the competition.

The 4A girls will run at 10:00 am on Saturday, Nov 6, at Old Settler’s Park in Round Round. It is Emery’s first trip to the state meet, and Selena Davis is her coach.