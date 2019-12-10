North Lamar ISD to host Holiday Open House

Appreciation event for the community

North Lamar Independent School District will host a Holiday Open House for the public on Tuesday, December 17 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Administration Office located at 3130 N. Main Street. The Board of Trustees, administration and staff invite all to share in holiday goodies and tours of the facility.

“We are excited to host an event for our friends and patrons as we near the end of the school semester,” said Superintendent Kelli Stewart. “This is a way for us to show our appreciation to our parents, community members and local businesses that we are so thankful for during this holiday season.”