Northeast Texas Felon Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violations



A 79-year-old Hooks, Texas, man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Retired US Army Lt. Colonel Robert D. Whittington, III, pleaded guilty on Oct. 4, 2018, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

According to information presented in court, on Mar. 7, 2018, federal agents executed a search warrant at Whittington’s residence on Avenue D in Hooks, Texas. During the search, officers discovered 119 firearms and over 19,000 rounds of ammunition. Whittington was convicted of terrorizing on Jan. 3, 2011 in Bossier Parish, LA, and as a convicted felon is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Whittington was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas on May 16, 2018.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.

Davilyn Walston