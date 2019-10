The Novice Volunteer Fire Department is Having Their Annual “all You Can Eat Chili Supper” Fundraiser on Friday From Noon Until 8:00 Pm at the Fire Station on FM 195. It will feature Hot, Medium, Mild and Turkey Chili, Stew, Beans, Cornbread, Hot Dogs, Frito Pies and Homemade Desserts. There Will Be Lots of Door Prizes Given Away and Homemade Desserts to Be Auctioned. There will also be a drawing for a Model 110 Savage Apex Predator 6.5 Creedmore Hunting Rifle at 8:00 Pm.