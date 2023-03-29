Raelyn Kinard (Lake Jackson, Texas) hammers her first collegiate home run

NTCC Softball Splits Series with Navarro

Northeast Texas Community College Softball traveled to Corsicana Saturday, March 25, to take on Navarro College, coming away with one win and one loss. After losing in extra innings, 6-5 in Game 1, NTCC bounced back for a 4-1 victory in Game 2.

In Game 1 of the series, Navarro scored first in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Eagles answered back in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 1-1 when Raelyn Kinard (Lake Jackson, Texas) would hit her first collegiate home run and the first-ever home run of her career.

Navarro would score two runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead of 3-1 and tried to put the game away with two additional runs in the sixth inning to move the score to 5-1. However, NTCC would rally to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning when the Eagles plated four runs.

In the top of the seventh, NTCC would get a one-out walk, hit by the pitch, and then another walk to load the bases. Carson Zachry (Mount Pleasant, Texas) came up with two outs and sent an 0-1 pitch out of the park for a grand slam to tie the ball game.

Both teams would go scoreless in the first extra inning, the eighth inning, before Navarro ended it in the ninth, scoring one final run to win 6-5. Bralynn Henderson (West Columbia, Texas) and Daphne Bogenschutz (White Oak, Texas) would see time in the circle for NTCC in game one.

In Game 2, the Eagles sent Anna Green (Ore City, Texas) to the circle for a start, and she would go the distance in the 4-1 win for NTCC. However, green let the defense do the work for her as she induced thirteen flyouts, two ground outs, and four strikeouts on the day.

The team would only score the first few innings once Navarro got on the board for their lone run in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to lead 1-0. However, NTCC would climb back into things with a two-run fifth inning and then put the game away with a two-run sixth inning to bring the final score to 4-1. Kinard followed her game one homerun with a two-for-three performance in game two to lead the Eagle’s offensive effort.