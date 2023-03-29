Tearchers Receiving Nearly $40K

(L to R) MPISD Board President Yvonne Hampton, MPISD Education Foundation member Becca Bell, MPISD Board member Sandy Bible

Mount Pleasant ISD’s Education Foundation donated just under $40,000 to MPISD at the March meeting of the Board of Trustees to fund spring semester teacher grants. To date, the MPISD Education Foundation has donated over half a million dollars back to teachers in MPISD to support special projects in their classrooms. They will present the grants for the spring 2023 semester Monday.