Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

West Finals G1

Mavericks (1-0) 108 – Timberwolves (0-1) 105

Luka Doncic led a strong finish for the Mavericks, drawing some fouls and even playing strong defense. The Mavericks might not be the favorites in yet another series, but they stole home-court advantage from the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thursday

East Finals G2

Pacers (0-1) at Boston Celtics (1-0) at 7:00 pm ESPN

NHL

Wednesday

East Finals G1

Panthers (1-0) 3 – Rangers (0-1) 0

Thursday

West Final G1

Oilers (0-0) at Dallas Stars (0-0) at 7:30 pm TNT

MLB

Wednesday

Angels (20-30) 2 – Astros (22-28) 1

Phillies (36-14) 11 – Rangers (24-26) 4

Rob Thomson watched Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto hit solo homers. Edmundo Sosa had a three-run shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Texas Rangers 11-4 on Wednesday night.

COLLEGE

Thursday

Softball

Norman Super Regional

No. 15 Florida State (46-14) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (52-6) at 6:00 pm ESPN2

Baseball

SEC Tournament Round 2

LSU (38-20) 11 – No. 2 Kentucky (39-13) 0

No. 15 Mississippi State (38-19) 5 – No. 4 Texas A&M (44-12) 3

South Carolina (355-21) 6 – No. 5 Arkansas (43-13) 5

Big 12 Tournament

No. 8 Oklahoma (35-18) 4 – TCU (32-20) 0

No. 19 Oklahoma State (37-16) 7 – Texas Tech (32-25) 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Cross Roads 3 – Beckville 2

REGIONAL FINALS

Softball

Region II

6A

No. 2 Midway 4 – No. 4 Rockwall 3 – One Game

5A

Melissa vs. Walnut Grove at Lovejoy G1 Tue, G2 Wed, G3 Sat

Harlingen South vs. Liberty Hill, G1 Corpus Christi Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 San Antonio Northside 4:30 pm

4A

Aubrey vs. Canton at Royse City 7:00 pm, G1 Tue, G2 Thu, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Whitesboro 4 – Rains 2, at Wylie G2 Thu, G3 Sat

Columbus vs. Hallettsville, G1 Hal Wed 6:00 pm, G2-3 Col Sat 4:00 pm

Baseball

5A

Forney vs. Lone Star at DBU 8:99 pm G1 No. 18 Lone Star 2 – No. 20 Forney 0, G2 Thu, G3 Sat Noon

Lovejoy vs. Frisco, at Al Alvord 7:30 pm G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 5:00 pm

4A

Celina vs. Pleasant Grove at G1 ETBU Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Denton Guyer 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm.

Liberty-Eylau vs. Fort Worth Benbrook at Mike Carter, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

3A

Gunter vs. Tatum at DBU Wed 5:00 pm – One Game

Boyd vs. Harmony at North Forney, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 11:00 am, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

2A Region II

Collinsville vs. Axtell at Weatherford, G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2-3 Thu 3:30 pm

Tom Bean vs. Valley Mills at Duncanville 6:30 pm, G1 No. 22 Valley Mills 10 – Tom Bean 0, G2 Thu, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region III

Kerens vs. Shelbyville at Madisonville Thu at 6:00 pm

Harleton vs. Centerville at Rusk G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Abbott at Saginaw G1-2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

1A Region III

Neches vs. Chester at Rusk G1 Sat 7:00 pm, Hudson G2 Tue 28th, 6:00 pm, G3 Hudson Wed 29th 6:00 pm