NTCC – Sports

NTCC Softball Takes on Tyler Junior College in Final Home Games

Saturday, April 27, 2019

The Northeast Texas Community College Eagle Softball (14-28, 9-17) team hosted the Tyler Junior College Apaches (47-7, 22-2), ranked fifth in the latest NJCAA poll, for the final homestand of the 2019 season on Saturday. NTCC would drop game one to TJC 9-2, and in game two action TJC held off a late charge by the Eagles to win 6-4.

Sophomores Shelby Baker (Carrollton, Texas / Hardin Simmons University), Korbyn Bassett (Palestine, Texas), Kara Carter (White Oak, Texas), Lauren Chapa (Waller, Texas), Jamie Franks (Arlington, Texas /Hardin Simmons University), Blakelea Nettles (Conroe, Texas), and Ramzi Smith (Texarkana, Texas / East Texas Baptist University) would all take the field one last time for the NTCC Eagles.

In game one of the day, the Eagles fell behind early and could not come back in a 9-2 loss to Tyler Junior College on Saturday. The Apaches scored four in the first inning and never looked back.

NTCC struggled to contain the number five team in the nation, giving up nine runs.

Jamie Franks (HSU) took to the circle for the Eagles. She surrendered nine runs on ten hits over seven innings.

Korbyn Bassett went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the NTCC batters in game one.

Game two of the series saw the Eagles make a late run at the Apaches scoring three runs in the final inning, but fall short 6-4.

In the first inning, the Apaches got their offense started when an error scored one run.

NTCC got back in the game in the third inning when Ramzi Smith (ETBU) smashed a solo home run well past the center field fence.

TJC would answer back with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to increase the lead to 5-1. The Apaches would tack on one last run in the top of the seventh inning making the score 6-1.

Raylei Merrell got things going in the seventh inning with a leadoff home run for NTCC. Merrell, Brooklyn Manes, and Haylee Wilson would all drive in runners in the comeback effort.

Kara Carter had the ball for the Eagles in game two. Carter went the distance, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out four.

In addition to the home runs by Smith and Merrill, Taylor Gonzalez led the Eagles going two for three in the game.

NTCC will finish out the regular season on the road against Paris Junior College on Wednesday, May 1.

NTCC Softball Falls to Angelina College in a Doubleheader Contest

Friday, April 26, 2019

The Northeast Texas Community College Eagles (14-26, 9-15) took on the Angelina College Roadrunners (31-7, 16-4) in a doubleheader on Friday with Angelina taking game one of the set 2-1 and game two by a score of 3-2.

The Eagles had a special guest and friend of the team, Richie Witherspoon, on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on a beautiful day for softball here on the NTCC campus.

In game one action, both teams were influential in the circle on Friday, but Angelina College was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over the Eagles on Friday. Jamie Franks (Hardin Simmons University) started the game for NTCC, struck out four, and did not walk any batters during her complete-game performance.

The Eagles lone run on the day came in the fifth inning when Macee Hollins reached on an error and later scored on a single by Shelby Baker (Hardin Simmons University). Baker led the Eagles offense going two for four with an RBI in game one.

Game two again saw a pitcher’s duel with Kara Carter in the circle for the Eagles. Carter, just like Franks in game one, would go the distance and struck out four Angelina batters on the day.

NTCC got things started in the first inning when Shelby Baker’s sac fly scored Ramzi Smith (East Texas Baptist University) who had doubled to lead off the inning for the Eagles.

Angelina College would tie things up on a sacrifice fly in the third inning to put the score at 1-1.

The Roadrunners would add two more runs in the fifth inning to go up 3-1, but the Eagles would not go away quietly. Raylei Merrell would double to start things off in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hayley Chapa came into run for Merrell and scored on a single by Taylor Gonzalez to cut the lead to 3-2. That would be all the Eagles could manage, and the comeback effort fell just short in game two.

Blakelea Nettles led NTCC going two for three with an RBI in game two on Friday.

The Eagles will be at home Saturday to face the number five ranked team in NJCAA, Tyler Junior College. Game one will begin at 1:00 pm with game two to follow 30 minutes after game one concludes.

NTCC Baseball drops game 1 to Angelina College

Friday, April 26, 2019

Northeast Texas Community College Eagles (15-25, 8-16) took on the Angelina College Roadrunners (26-18, 12-13) in a single game on Friday to open the three-game set. NTCC lost the lead late in a 9-5 defeat to Angelina on Friday.

With the game tied at five, the Roadrunners came to bat in the top of the eighth scored five runs to capture their first lead of the game at 8-5.

The Eagles got things going in the first inning, when Jonathon Carrillo singled on a 2-1 count, scoring Cody Cleveland who had reached on a walk to lead things off. John Michael Russ scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Issac Rivera to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles would score two more runs in the second inning and one in the fourth, but could not manage to plate any more runs.

Jordan Martinez started the game for NTCC. Martinez surrendered three runs on five hits over six innings, striking out ten on the day.

Javan Smitherman took the loss for the Eagles. He surrendered three runs on three hits over one inning, striking out one and walking zero.

NTCC managed to rack up nine hits. Russ, Carrillo, and John Pron all collected multiple hits for the Eagles. Russ went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the NTCC offensive effort.

The Eagles will travel to Lufkin to face Angelina in games two and three of the series on Saturday.

