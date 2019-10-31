NTCC – Sports

NTCC Soccer Playoffs

Both the Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams for Northeast Texas Community College have qualified for post-season play starting this weekend.

The NTCC women’s team (10-7-1) looks to build upon their successful season so far with a post-season trip to Corsicana, Texas, to take on the No. 6 ranked Navarro College Bulldogs (13-3). The Eagles will take on Navarro with a 3:00 pm start on Friday on the road.

The Men’s team (15-4) will host Laredo Community College (7-8-1) here on Saturday with a 2:00 pm start at Eagle Field on the NTCC campus. The Men’s team looks to stay hot and return to the NJCAA National Tournament in back to back seasons.