Pesticide Applicator Class

Drs. Renchie, Matocha and myself, are conducting several two-day Pesticide Applicator Public Health Category training classes around Texas from November 2019 to June 2020.
These classes are only for those that need to get a TDA pesticide license in Category 12 Public Health and work for a city/county/governmental entity.
In addition to the two-day class covering all the material on the tests, TDA will be on-site on day three to administer the tests for FREE. The only cost to the participants is travel, if necessary, and their TDA application fee of $75 that gets them their license (this is a yearly charge).
At this time, there is no indication these classes will extend past June 2020, so everyone should take advantage of the courses that can.
Registration is at https://livestockvetento.tamu.edu/preparation-for-tda-pesticide-applicator-license-training/
Nacogdoches – Nov 19 & 20, testing Nov 21
Uvalde – Dec 10 & 11, testing Dec 12
Weslaco – Feb 4 & 5, testing Feb 6
San Antonio – March 24 & 25, testing March 26
Corpus Christi – April 21 & 22, testing April 23
Beaumont – June 2 & 3, testing June 4
Thanks
Sonja
Sonja L. Swiger, PhD
Associate Professor & Veterinary/Medical Extension Entomologist
1229 North US Hwy 281
Stephenville, TX 76401
254-968-4144
http://livestockvetento.tamu.edu