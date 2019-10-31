Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019

Pesticide Applicator Class

4 hours ago

Drs. Renchie, Matocha and myself, are conducting several two-day Pesticide Applicator Public Health Category training classes around Texas from November 2019 to June 2020.             

These classes are only for those that need to get a TDA pesticide license in Category 12 Public Health and work for a city/county/governmental entity. 

In addition to the two-day class covering all the material on the tests, TDA will be on-site on day three to administer the tests for FREE. The only cost to the participants is travel, if necessary, and their TDA application fee of $75 that gets them their license (this is a yearly charge). 

At this time, there is no indication these classes will extend past June 2020, so everyone should take advantage of the courses that can.

Registration is at https://livestockvetento.tamu.edu/preparation-for-tda-pesticide-applicator-license-training/

 

             Nacogdoches – Nov 19 & 20, testing Nov 21

             Uvalde – Dec 10 & 11, testing Dec 12

             Weslaco – Feb 4 & 5, testing Feb 6

             San Antonio – March 24 & 25, testing March 26

             Corpus Christi – April 21 & 22, testing April 23

             Beaumont – June 2 & 3, testing June 4

 

Thanks

Sonja

 

Sonja L. Swiger, PhD

Associate Professor & Veterinary/Medical Extension Entomologist

1229 North US Hwy 281

Stephenville, TX 76401

254-968-4144

slswiger@ag.tamu.edu

http://livestockvetento.tamu.edu

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     