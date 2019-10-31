Pesticide Applicator Class

Drs. Renchie, Matocha and myself, are conducting several two-day Pesticide Applicator Public Health Category training classes around Texas from November 2019 to June 2020.

These classes are only for those that need to get a TDA pesticide license in Category 12 Public Health and work for a city/county/governmental entity.

In addition to the two-day class covering all the material on the tests, TDA will be on-site on day three to administer the tests for FREE. The only cost to the participants is travel, if necessary, and their TDA application fee of $75 that gets them their license (this is a yearly charge).

At this time, there is no indication these classes will extend past June 2020, so everyone should take advantage of the courses that can.

Registration is at https://livestockvetento.tamu.edu/preparation-for-tda-pesticide-applicator-license-training/

Nacogdoches – Nov 19 & 20, testing Nov 21

Uvalde – Dec 10 & 11, testing Dec 12

Weslaco – Feb 4 & 5, testing Feb 6

San Antonio – March 24 & 25, testing March 26

Corpus Christi – April 21 & 22, testing April 23

Beaumont – June 2 & 3, testing June 4

Thanks

Sonja

Sonja L. Swiger, PhD

Associate Professor & Veterinary/Medical Extension Entomologist

1229 North US Hwy 281

Stephenville, TX 76401

254-968-4144

slswiger@ag.tamu.edu

http://livestockvetento.tamu.edu