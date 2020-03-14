NTCC – Sports

NTCC Baseball Defeats Panola College

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball took on Panola College on a windy and warm day on Thursday, defeating Panola 10-2 in seven innings. The Eagle bats were hot, just like the temperatures, and NTCC pitcher Mikel Howell was even hotter on the mound.

Howell was dominant on the mound in the complete-game performance. Mikel struck out seven while giving up just two runs, one being un-earned, on six hits. Howell had nine ground ball outs to go along with his seven K’s, including a game-ending double play.

Nico Baumbach led the Eagles offensively with three hits, three RBI’s, and scoring two runs. Jake Chapman, Alex Bruce, and Khalon Clayton would add two hits each with all NTCC hitters combining for 13 hits in the game.

Andy Deleon would get things started in the third inning with a single to center field. Cody Cleveland reached by walking, and both would later score on the double by Baumbach to give NTCC a 2-0 led. Panola answered back with two runs in the fourth, but NTCC would regain the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Keaton Russo singled to the right and later scored on a passed ball.

The Eagles would get a big fifth inning, plating four more runs. Bruce, Baumbach, and Clayton would all have doubles in the inning to help put away the Panola Ponies. NTCC extended the lead with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to give the Eagles an eight-run advantage. Howell was able to get the final batter for Panola to hit into a double play to end the game by run-rule, 10-2.

NTCC will take on Panola in Carthage on Saturday, weather dependent, before starting spring break.